V.I. Port Authority officials are asking St. John residents to organize themselves to come up with a plan for a proposed multipurpose park and event venue at the Enighed Pond barge landing area.

VIPA started the conversation with community leaders in December 2019, said Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe. VIPA is eyeing the 3.75 acre Enighed site as the new home for St. John Celebration, which has outgrown its longstanding venue at the Customs parking lot in Cruz Bay. Dowe expressed a desire for the project to move quickly, and said he hopes to break ground “sometime next year.”