Rain didn’t stop the first modern St. Thomas Carnival celebration in 1952, and a heavy downpour couldn’t stop the 70th anniversary parade Saturday — although it did delay step off until the afternoon.
Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, feters returned to Main Street to play mas in elaborate costumes, wukking up and wining through the puddles.
“It’s going to be a wet fete from beginning to end,” said Anette Hill-Bowring, founder of the Sparkle Carnival Troupe.
The troupe was set to debut in 2020, but after the pandemic abruptly halted Carnival celebrations “my costumes have been sitting in my closet for two years,” Hill-Bowring said.
It typically takes troupes months to prepare for the festivities, but this year’s short notice of the scaled-back event gave leaders little time to gather members and craft outfits for the combined adult and children’s parade.
Hill-Bowring said she and her helpers worked to complete the 40 costumes, which she designed and created, and offered discounts to troupe members, who all showed up to the parade despite the weather.
Troupe member Kim Richard said Carnival parades are an opportunity to see old friends and meet new people, and “it was bad” without the celebrations during the pandemic.
For those new to parade day, “I would tell them, enjoy themselves but do not drink too much,” Richards said.
The Jesters troupe, including friends Laverne Blyden, Candy Raimer, and Celita Smith, were determined to have a good time Saturday, “rain or no rain,” Smith said. “It’s a blessing for the rest of the Carnival.”
“We outside,” Raimer said.
Alvin Marks Jr. helped his daughter Amaya Marks, winner of the Carnival Petite Princess title, take her place in an open convertible. Dressed in a gown handmade from the official V.I. Madras, Marks stayed dry under an umbrella as she waved and smiled at spectators.
“It’s excellent, I’m so proud of her,” Marks said.
“It feels good that Carnival is back, it’s part of our culture,” said Lamonee Morris, 19, of the Charming Twirlers Majorettes.
The group recently traveled to the Twirl Mania International Championships in Orlando, Fla., where they took first place in the senior pom pom and halftime categories, Morris said.
Three members of the Charming Twirlers placed in the top five of competitors overall, including Shaquille Lewis, who came in fifth, Brenique Dawson, who came in third, and Morris took first place.
Saturday was an opportunity for group members to show off their skills and hard work to the hometown crowd.
“It’s amazing,” Dawson said. “It’s so refreshing to finally have Carnival again.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, at times with umbrellas in hand, danced and posed with troupes or individual members at Post Office square, where the customary viewing stand was set up. The combined Children and Adults parade featured royalty, majortettes, mocko jumbies and steel pan groups including the Ulla Muller Panatics and Rising Stars Steel Orchestra. Legendary Carnival troupes including the Gypsies, the Jesters and Elskoe and Associates also took part with bands including Spectrum and Cool Session Brass accompanying them on the parade route.