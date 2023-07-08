Boat Strikes - 1

One of the green sea turtle shells found along the eastern shorelines of St. Croix.

 Photos by DPNR

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources said that Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol is urging the boating community to exercise caution and to be mindful of sea turtles while out at sea after five endangered turtles were found dead recently.

According to a news release from DPNR, within the last month five green sea turtles have been found dead along the eastern shorelines of St. Croix.