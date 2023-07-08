The Department of Planning and Natural Resources said that Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol is urging the boating community to exercise caution and to be mindful of sea turtles while out at sea after five endangered turtles were found dead recently.
According to a news release from DPNR, within the last month five green sea turtles have been found dead along the eastern shorelines of St. Croix.
“All of the turtles sustained fracture wounds to their shells consistent with boat strike interactions,” according to the statement, which included photos of the fractured shells.
Green sea turtles are listed as Federally Threatened in the Virgin Islands, and “all sea turtles are indigenous to the Virgin Islands and protected under territorial laws ...” according to the statement.
DPNR said that anyone found to have injured a sea turtle is subject to a penalty of no less than $100 by law.
DPNR reminds the community that as air-breathing reptiles, sea turtles must regularly swim to the surface to breathe.
“In addition, throughout the months of May through September, mating pairs of sea turtles may be seen around all the coasts of the Virgin Islands,” the release stated. “While mating, these pairs have limited maneuverability at the surface where they are very vulnerable to boats. Sea turtles can be seriously injured or killed if hit by the hull or propeller of a boat.”
The boating community is asked to help protect sea turtles territorywide by following these recommendations:
Always operate boats at safe and responsible speeds especially when traveling close to any shoreline, coral reef, or seagrass bed. Respect “no wake” regulations in all designed anchoring and mooring areas (less than 6 knots speed) and other posted areas.
Be hyper-vigilant of sea turtle activity in high boat traffic areas like the Buck Island Cut, Green Cay area, and Christiansted Harbor on St. Croix.
Stay in deep water channels while boating when possible. Proceed carefully while boating over seagrass beds and coral reefs where sea turtles might be feeding. However, be aware that sea turtles also use deep water channels when traveling.
Stay alert and avoid sea turtles that are swimming, basking, or mating on the surface. Consider having a skipper on the bow be on the lookout for a head, shell, or flipper breaking the surface. As a turtle dives down a swirl or flat spot can often be seen on the surface. If spotted, slow immediately, but safely to allow the turtle to depart the surface
Remain a safe distance away if operating a powerboat — 50 feet is the suggested minimum — if a turtle is seen.
More information on the species and other turtles species in the territory can be found on the DPNR website.
Boaters who encounter a sick, injured, imperiled, or dead sea turtle, are urged to call the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rescue Network at (340) 690-0474.