Agave eggersiana, more commonly known as Egger’s century plant, has been endangered in the Virgin Islands for eight years, spurring the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources to call on the public to help protect the species during its flowering season, January through April.
The plant reproduces once every 10 to 15 years by sprouting a stalk that can reach up to 20 feet tall.
According to a news release from DPNR, the stalk does not produce seeds, but rather yellow flowers with bulbils that will fall to the ground and root. Once the mother plant’s flowering cycle is over, it dies.
Sean Kelley, the department’s wildlife biologist under the Division of Fish and Wildlife, said it can take up to five months for the process to complete itself and during that time the plant is vulnerable.
“People tend to cut down the Egger’s plant before it has a chance to reproduce, which is the most common threat to them,” Kelley said.
It is illegal to cut or damage the plant, Kelley said.
Under V.I. Code, anyone who harms an Egger’s century plant on public property is subject to a fine up to $10,000, along with jail time. However, Kelley said endangered plant species located on private property are not protected by the law.
“Popularly known as our traditional Virgin Islands Christmas tree, this century plant, along with all of our native endangered species, is a resource we want to be able to protect for our future generations,” Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol said.
Though the Egger’s century plant is native to St. Croix, Kelley said residents have cultivated it on St. Thomas and St. John.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is tracking the number left in the territory and Kelley said it is estimated there are only 5,000 growing wild and cultivated.
The preservation of the plant is paramount, Kelley said.
“The Egger’s century plant helps stabilize the soil in the ecosystem they inhabit as well as increase biodiversity. The flowers attract native pollinators that are good for our habitats and agriculture,” Kelley said.
Residents are asked to report any damaged or cut Egger’s century plants via the Tip411app, through dpnr.vi.gov or by calling the Division of Fish and Wildlife on St. Croix at 340-773-1082 ext. 2203.