A St. Croix gas station has been ordered to stop filling up.
The V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources announced Monday that the Division of Environmental Protection has issued a fuel delivery prohibition against Consumer Service Station.
The Estate Plessen station is prohibited from “having any regulated substances, including but not limited to petroleum products, delivered to its underground storage tank system,” according to a DPNR news release.
DPNR identified two violations — failure to register tanks and obtain a permit to operate the underground storage system, and failure to obtain insurance, according to the news release.
“Failure to register the tanks and secure required insurance coverage can pose a serious safety risk, as leaking underground tanks can release toxic components that can seep into the soil and the groundwater. This action seeks to hold the owner and/or operator of Consumer SS responsible for properly managing their tanks to reduce these risks,” according to the news release.
Petroleum products such as gasoline contain chemical compounds that pose substantial threats to human health, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
“When operated conscientiously and monitored closely, underground storage tanks are a safe and effective means to store gasoline,” according to the news release.
“DPNR regulations are designed to protect the public by requiring underground storage tank operators to reduce the likelihood of leaks, monitor for leaks so they can promptly be addressed, and maintain adequate insurance to conduct corrective action and compensate injured third parties when a leak occurs.”