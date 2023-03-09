ST. CROIX — More than 300 residents showed up over two days on St. Croix for meetings hosted by the Department of Planning and Natural Resources to gain input on the proposed Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan.
The meetings, held Tuesday and Wednesday, were the culmination of a series of town halls held territorywide. The turnout on St. Croix was by far the most in a single day, with more than 200 attending Tuesday night, and 120 attending Wednesday afternoon. Both meetings were held at the University of the Virgin Islands Great Hall. DPNR also hosted two meetings each on St. John and St. Thomas. The turnout on those islands were less than 50, and less than 100, respectively, on a given day.
Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol said the meetings were the first round in what is promised to be continued dialogue and networking between his department and the community.
“What we didn’t want to do was sit down, come up with a plan and just present it to the community,” he said. “We wanted to include input from everyone, hear what they would like to see, listen to their ideas and then move forward with those things as a package.”
The last failed attempt at crafting a comprehensive, long-term planning document was in 1993, but the Legislature failed to adopt it. The plan was revived in 2005 without additional stakeholder input and again it did not receive a nod from legislators.
Olasee Davis, a community environmentalist and historian, said he had been a part of the previous attempts to create the plan, and said he thought it necessary to get on board as the current plan was hashed out.
“You have to give and take when creating a plan like this. I was a part of the previous attempts, and they all failed, but what they are doing here now, is building on where we left off, according to the commissioner,” he said. “It is needed — our best option now is to work on it to ensure it passes. St. Croix is the last frontier for preservation in the territory, we have to put a plan in place to know where the future will be.”
Jeff Davis, project planner with Horsley Witten Group, a Massachusetts-based consulting firm assisting DPNR with getting the plan in place, told attendees they are setting the stage for what the community wants the island to look like — with collaboration from everyone.
“The plan means a lot of different things to a lot of different people,” he said. “We want everyone to give input not only broad strokes for the entire territory, but taking closer looks at what is a best fit for individual islands.”
The team has been researching the project for four months, and the process will take at least until the end of next year, according to Oriol.
He said the team will next gather the input from the various hearings, and put all data gathered comprehensively and present it publicly.
“We plan to have the first public draft ready by the end of this year so that we can continue to work on it and have a final draft by August of next year to present to the 35th Legislature to take action,” he said.
Meeting participants on Tuesday included senators, business owners, students, environmentalists, historians, builders, teachers, engineers, retirees, farmers and fishermen among others. They were divided into small groups of six to eight people and were asked to address three questions:
• What needs to be protected?
• What needs to be strengthened?
• What should be transformed?
Maps of the island were provided, as well as colored stickers to mark specific areas that were of interest. By the end of the group discussion period, representatives from each group reported what they had discussed, their biggest takeaways and what they deemed important.
Jewel Cumberbatch, an environmental engineer, said she wanted to be a part of the discussion on the plan because she was interested in how the statistics were being represented.
“As a local, I thought it was important to be involved in these discussions and the making of this plan because this is what is going to shape the way things change or stay the same for us in the future,” she said.
Benjamin Keularts, agreed, saying that as a former employee of DPNR, he is now looking at the efforts from the outside. He said he understands the importance of having clear guidelines for land and water use to drive changes in any community and he is most interested in how changes could affect cost of living and pay for government workers.
“We know it is not going to affect our day-to-day lives, but the overall changes will also make a difference and I’m interested in how those things will change,” he said.
Oriol said the turnout exceeded their expectations by far and he is excited by the momentum and the energy the community has been bringing to each meeting.
“We are excited about the level of participation and the interest and we want to ensure the public that this is not a one-time thing, but we will continue to seek their input and engage them as we go through the process in developing this plan,” Oriol said.
For more information and to submit comments, visit planusvi.com.