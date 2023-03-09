ST. CROIX — More than 300 residents showed up over two days on St. Croix for meetings hosted by the Department of Planning and Natural Resources to gain input on the proposed Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan.

The meetings, held Tuesday and Wednesday, were the culmination of a series of town halls held territorywide. The turnout on St. Croix was by far the most in a single day, with more than 200 attending Tuesday night, and 120 attending Wednesday afternoon. Both meetings were held at the University of the Virgin Islands Great Hall. DPNR also hosted two meetings each on St. John and St. Thomas. The turnout on those islands were less than 50, and less than 100, respectively, on a given day.