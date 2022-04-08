Sea turtles are washing up on the shores of the U.S. Virgin Islands dead, prompting the Department of Planning and Natural Resources to issue a press release this week appealing to the boating community to operate their vessels in a safe and responsible manner.
“Within two weeks this month, three green sea turtles were found dead along the northeastern shoreline of St. Croix. These turtles sustained fracture wounds to their shells consistent with boat strike interactions,” the release states.
Described in the release are four recommendations for boaters to follow in effort to help preserve the endangered species for the future generations of the Virgin Islands community, and world at large.
“DPNR reminds the community that sea turtles are air-breathing reptiles that must regularly swim to the surface to breathe. At these times, sea turtles are very vulnerable to boat traffic and can be seriously injured or killed if hit by the hull or propeller of a boat,” department Commissioner Jean Oriol stated in the release.
The following list of guidelines was provided to boaters by the department:
• Always operate boats at safe and responsible speeds especially when traveling close to any shoreline, coral reef, or sea grass bed. Respect the “no wake” regulations in all designated anchoring and mooring areas and other posted areas.
• When possible, stay in deep water channels while boating. Proceed carefully while boating over sea grass beds and coral reefs where sea turtles might be feeding. However, be aware that sea turtles also use deep water channels when traveling.
• Stay alert and avoid sea turtles that are swimming, basking, or mating on the surface. Consider having a skipper on the bow be on the lookout for a head, shell, or flipper breaking the surface. As a turtle dives down a swirl or flat spot can often be seen on the surface. If spotted, slow the craft immediately but safely, to allow the turtle to depart the surface.
•If you see a sea turtle when operating a powerboat, remain a safe distance away of which 50 feet is the suggested minimum.
If boaters or the public encounter a sick, injured, or dead sea turtle the department advises to call the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rescue Network at (340) 690-0474.