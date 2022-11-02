Transient boaters visiting Coral Bay have long had to make do with the single historic town dock, a small, crumbling protrusion that’s overloaded with dinghies in shallow water at a depth of 4 feet or less. Now, thanks to a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, access to the Coral Bay shoreline is set to improve.

The Coral Bay Community Council, a subrecipient of the grant awarded to the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife, will host a meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Oasis for a discussion of ideas to improve visiting boater services.