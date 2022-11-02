Transient boaters visiting Coral Bay have long had to make do with the single historic town dock, a small, crumbling protrusion that’s overloaded with dinghies in shallow water at a depth of 4 feet or less. Now, thanks to a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, access to the Coral Bay shoreline is set to improve.
The Coral Bay Community Council, a subrecipient of the grant awarded to the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife, will host a meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Oasis for a discussion of ideas to improve visiting boater services.
The Boating Infrastructure Tier 1 Grant provides “much-needed funding to marinas and other boating facilities for outdoor recreation,” according to the U.S. FWS website. “Projects must benefit facilities with features for transient boats (those staying 15 days or less), that are 26 feet or more in length, and are used for recreation.”
According to a CBCC press release, the goal is to plan several small access docks and associated services for transient, recreational boaters in Coral Bay, and provide a process that might be useful for replicating these docks in other Virgin Islands bays. The project will develop plans and permitting documents for several access docks within the harbor to allow transient recreational vessels the opportunity to either drop off guests on a dock while the vessel attains a mooring, or to allow the vessel dinghy to secure to a dock.
“Multiple small docks would help spread the economic benefit of boating access to the landowners and community, allow boaters to visit more locations and amenities, and is intended to reduce both water- and land-based environmental impacts along the shoreline by avoiding congestion in one area,” said CBCC president Sharon Coldren. “These small access docks are expected to range from 50 to 100 feet in length.”
Coral Bay has long attracted transient recreational boaters thanks to its proximity to unspoiled Hurricane Hole and the nearby British Virgin Islands. There are approximately 14 landowners of parcels along the Coral Bay harbor, all of whom have been contacted regarding the access project. Those who are interested will become part of the planning team. Planning is expected to take nine months to a year and will assure that the actual final locations and designs chosen will not harm the seagrass or mangrove habitats. This project is not expected to overlap or interfere with the proposed Summer’s End Marina, said Coldren.
“There are a number of possible locations for these small access docks around Coral Harbor that are not within the Summer’s End megayacht marina footprint, so there is no current permitting conflict,” she said. “This project’s goal is to carefully design these small docks so they can be permitted through simple processes and built within just a few years.”
Planning activities will include discussion of any of the elements in the relevant range of transient boater services listed in the Boating Infrastructure Tier 1 Grant such as:
• Mooring buoys, floating docks, dinghy docks, day docks, and other structures for boats to tie-up and gain access to the shore or services
• Fuel stations, restrooms, showers, utilities, and other amenities for transient-boater convenience
• Lighting, communications, buoys, beacons, signals, markers, signs, and other means to support safe boating and give information to aid boaters
• Equipment and structures for collecting, disposal, or recycling liquid or solid waste from eligible vessels or eligible users
“The timing of this project is also appropriate because DPNR is starting a Comprehensive Land and Water Use Planning process during the same timeframe, and the community input can benefit both activities,” said Coldren. “The goal is to be as inclusive as possible with all the landowners and businesses in the Coral Harbor area.”
DPNR and property owners may apply for a BIG Tier 2 grant to install the additional docks planned and permitted under this grant project.
Meanwhile Summer’s End Group issued a statement ahead of tonight’s meeting, noting “Summer’s End Group and the St. John Marina are very glad to see that the CBCC has agreed that properly permitted dockage is needed in Coral Bay.”
“At the present time we have no information on the proposed study (and our understanding is that the grant is simply to study the possible construction of small boat docks). We note that the St. John Marina will include dockage for small vessels, a public dinghy dock, as well as environmentally considerate shoreline access for recreational boaters. We also must note that the Summer’s End Group holds lease rights within Coral Harbor and any planning must respect those rights,” Chaliese N. Summers, member manager, said in the statement.
As for tonight’s meeting, everyone is welcome to attend for a discussion of ideas to help improve future economic opportunities and visiting boater services in a way that improves the overall community and infrastructure.