Three One Love Service Station locations on St. Croix are barred from receiving fuel delivery because the company failed to abide by safety regulations, according to a statement issued Thursday by the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
“Today’s enforcement holds the owners of One Love Service Stations accountable for their conduct and ensures that the public is protected,” DPNR Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol said in the statement.
According to DPNR, its enforcement officers identified several violations at One Love stations, including failure to register tanks and obtain a permit to operate an underground storage tank system, failure to secure financial responsibility and coverage of insurance, and failure to obtain Class AB Operator certification training from a DPNR-approved source.
“Failure to register the tanks and secure financial responsibility can pose a serious safety risk, as the leaking underground tanks can release toxic components that can seep into the soil and the groundwater. This action seeks to hold the owner and/or operator of One Love Service Stations responsible for properly managing their tanks to reduce these risks,” according to the statement.
Oriol said DPNR’s regulations are designed to protect the public by requiring underground storage tank operators to reduce the likelihood of leaks, monitor for leaks so they can promptly be addressed, and maintain adequate insurance to conduct corrective action and compensate injured third parties when a leak occurs.
According to the statement, “when operated conscientiously and monitored closely, underground storage tanks are a safe and effective means to store gasoline. But when those tanks are not subjected to basic operational safeguards, they can endanger the public and the environment, for example by leaking petroleum into the water supply, discharging toxic vapors into the air, or even triggering fires or explosions.”
The fuel delivery prohibition is in force against the family owned One Love locations at Golden Rock, La Grande Princesse, and in Hannah’s Rest with at least one of the associates said to be Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. He could not be reached Thursday for comment.