Charter captains must wear masks when boating with clients, according to an advisory released by the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources Division of Environmental Enforcement that clarifies rules surrounding social distancing on paid charter trips.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, charter yacht captains and crew must wear masks “except when engaged in watersports, swimming, eating or drinking.”
Charter yacht passengers must wear masks if two or more passengers are not of the same household or family, except for when in the water, eating, or drinking, and “charter yacht passengers, if from the same household or family, are not required to wear masks.”
U.S. Coast Guard-inspected charter yachts must carry at half capacity, and must comply with mask-wearing regulations. Uninspected charter yachts with two or more passengers not of the same household or family must comply with mask wearing, according to the advisory.
Private yachts and liveaboards are excluded from the mask-wearing rules.