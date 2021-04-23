Two St. Croix gas stations have been cited for violations and barred by the Department of Planning and Natural Resources from further fuel deliveries, Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol reported Thursday.
The stations are Gas For Less Service Station, located at 1 AR Estate Diamond in Christiansted, and Freedom City Service Station, located at 41-59 Estate Concordia in Frederiksted.
The fuel ban prohibits the stations’ owners or operators from having petroleum products or other regulated substances delivered to their underground storage tank systems. The violations found by DPNR included the failure to register tanks and obtain a Permit to Operate UST System, and failure to secure financial responsibility or insurance coverage. Failure to register the tanks and secure required insurance coverage can pose a serious safety risk, according to the commissioner, as leaking underground tanks can release toxic components that seep into the soil and groundwater.
Petroleum products such as gasoline contain chemical compounds that pose substantial threats to human health, Oriol said in a press statement. When operated conscientiously and monitored closely, underground storage tanks are a safe and effective means to store gasoline.
But when the tanks are not subjected to basic operational safeguards, they can endanger the public and the environment, for example by leaking petroleum into the water supply, discharging toxic vapors into the air, or even triggering fires or explosions.
DPNR regulations protect the public by requiring underground storage tank operators to reduce the likelihood of leaks, monitor for leaks so they can promptly be addressed, and maintain adequate insurance to conduct corrective action and compensate injured third parties when a leak occurs, according to the press statement.
The fuel ban holds Gas For Less and Freedom City accountable for their conduct and ensures the public is protected, the commissioner said.