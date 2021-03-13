One week after the Department of Planning and Natural Resources shuttered One Love Service Stations on St. Croix for improper management of their fuel tanks, the stations are back in business. But the Giant Gas located at Mandela Circle on St. Thomas was closed Friday for violating the Oil Spill Prevention and Pollution Control Act, according to a statement from Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol.
Recent DPNR inspections found evidence of past oil spills and potential discharges of pollutants that had not been mitigated, according to a press release issued Friday morning.
In addition to operating on a lapsed Terminal Facility License, Giant Gas was found to lack proper secondary containment of fuel storage containers. Above-ground storage tanks can leak petroleum into the water supply or emit toxic vapors into the air if not properly operated, according to the statement.
Giant Gas is prohibited from receiving or dispensing fuel from its above-ground tanks, and pumps will be locked until the station obtains a valid license.
“Today’s action holds Giant Gas Station accountable for their conduct and ensures the public is protected,” Oriol said.
Oriol in his statement thanked One Love’s owners for their responsiveness.
One Love stations in Orange Grove, La Grande Princess and Hannah’s Rest have reopened.