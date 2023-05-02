The Planning and Natural Resources Department released summaries on Monday from a series of town halls conducted to gather public input on the department’s Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan.
The summary noted a “common thread” in responses that emphasized protecting Virgin Islanders’ way of life and culture and preserving homes, neighborhoods, places of work and natural resources during the town halls held on each island that kicked off in February.
The specifics raised differed by island, but respondents across the territory highlighted transportation issues like walking, biking and public transportation as areas for improvement, as well as better enforcement of environmental regulations, waste management and re-establishing coastal and nearshore environments.
Lawmakers have discussed implementing a plan that modernizes the territory’s zoning and development strategies for decades. In July, DPNR contracted the Horsley Witten Group to develop it.
According to the summary released by DPNR, responses gathered from the town halls will inform the creation of a plan that “envisions specific outcomes and provides direction for more positive impacts on Virgin Islanders.”
The plan, once approved, will serve as the territory’s official guide for land and water use and sustainable development, DPNR officials have said.