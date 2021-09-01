ST. THOMAS —The Department of Planning and Natural Resources is reminding the public that its offices at the Turnbull Regional Library will be closed to the public for a week, starting today. Library services, however, will be available during the closure.
The offices will reopen Sept. 8. The closure will facilitate DPNR’s reloca tion the lower level of the building that houses VIYA and Office Max in Tutu Park Mall. The community is asked to use the eastern entrance facing Merchants Bank to enter DPNR’s new digs.
The department’s phone number will remain the same — 340-774-3320 — but its mailing address is now 4611 Tutu Park Mall, Suite 200, St. Thomas, V.I. 00802.