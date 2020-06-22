The Department of Planning and Natural Resources is reopening offices today, but it remains unclear when libraries will once again be accessible to the public.
The department “will resume normal hours of operation” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting today, and “the reopening includes both Fort Frederik in St. Croix and Fort Christian on St. Thomas. No guided tours will be provided at this time,” according to a news release. “Public libraries will also resume operations later in the month as the department implements more protective measures at those sites.”