The V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources has announced that the annual queen conch season began Monday territorywide.
“Harvesting of the queen conch will remain open until midnight, May 31, or until the 50,000 pound quota per district is reached, whichever comes first,” according to a news release.
DNPR also announced that as of Oct. 1 — and through Dec. 31 — harvest or possession of Vermilion, Black, Silk or Blackfin Snapper is not permitted in the St. Thomas-St. John District. St. Croix is exempt from the seasonal closure for these species in territorial waters, according to the statement.
For more information on queen conch or other fishing regulations, call the Division of Fish and Wildlife at 340-773-1082 on St. Croix and 340-775-6762 on St. Thomas or the Division of Environmental Enforcement at 340-773-5774 on St. Croix and 340-775-6762 on St. Thomas.