ST. THOMAS — Startling video images captured by divers in St. Thomas have begun popping up in social media platforms since last week portraying scores of dead, long-spined sea urchins, prompting the Department of Planning and Natural Resource to plan a territorywide investigation.
In an effort to collect more information on what is occurring in the territory’s water and how widespread the problem is, the department is seeking the public’s help to ensure the survival of the species.
This isn’t the first time the Virgin Islands has seen a mass die off of these prickly sea creatures.
“We saw a similar thing happen in 1983 and 1984, which wiped out a large portion of the urchin population. To prevent anything like this from happening again, we want to be ahead of this,” Hilliard Hicks, a fish and marine biologist with the department, said.
But what happened in the 80s is as much a mystery to biologists as what is occurring now.
Hicks said much of the information gathered during the 80’s die off is “inconclusive” and no way to be “100 percent sure” if it was a disease that caused the die off then, or if it is a disease causing it now.
“That is why we are trying to test,” he said, adding “I wouldn’t go as far as to say that it is the same, but we are really curious, and we don’t want the same thing to occur with what happened in the 80s and it happen again today.”
Though the department cites over 90% of long-spined sea urchin dying off in the 80s, the creature miraculously rebounded through natural occurrence and without the support of human intervention.
“Basically, the urchin just started to come back and the die off ended,” Hicks said.
Much like in the past, the mysterious die off occurrence is localized to sea urchin, the unidentified issue only impacting the bristly organism.
“All of its spines will start to fall off and what is left behind is a small little calcium skeleton that is white. You will see that and long black spines fallen everywhere,” Hicks said.
The department put together an emergency meeting with the Coral Disease Advisory Council “to see what we can do about this and how we can get the information out to the public so they can help us identify different sites where we are seeing this happen,” Hicks said. “It was first identified in St. Thomas and to get ahead of this we had the emergency meeting so we can see throughout the territory if there are any other places that are experiencing this die off as well.”
A reporting tool available on the department’s website, dpnr.vi.gov, enables divers to share photos of sites with the department where Hicks said the information is being cataloged and examined to determine how many sites exist, where they are, and if it is occurring off the coasts of St. Croix and St. John.
“If people have any sort of camera to photograph, we ask them to take pictures of it [urchin] and go online to report what location they were at when they first saw either healthy, dying, or dead sea urchin,” Hicks said.
Using the reporting tool, divers are advised to get as many photos as possible of sites they encounter and to not limit the reports to dead urchin, but also creatures still found alive.