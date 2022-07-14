The Department of Planning and Natural Resources has signed a contract with Horsley Witten Group to develop a Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan, which has been under discussion for decades and could help modernize the territory’s zoning and development strategies.
DPNR Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol announced the agreement Wednesday, and spokesman Jamal Nielsen said the contract is for $1.3 million.
“The contract includes spatial planning, policy review and development, and public comment as part of the process,” according to a news release from DPNR.
“The purpose of a Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan is to strategically, sustainably, and responsibly distribute and balance the development of land across the Territory in order to maximize community and environmental benefits for Virgin Islanders today and protect those benefits for future generations,” Oriol said in a statement.
There have been efforts to create a Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan for the territory since at least the 1990s, and multiple iterations of such plans have gone before previous legislatures, who failed to act on the studies and codify the recommendations so they can be enforced.
The lack of a comprehensive, territory-wide development plan has long been a source of frustration for residents, businesses, and government officials, who have often clashed or struggled to navigate questions of appropriate development, zoning and land use conflicts, erosion and flooding, and impacts to the marine environment.
“The project is planned for 16 months, with policy and geography experts from the Horsley Witten Group working closely with DPNR staff and local advisory groups from each island to develop a land and water use plan that can be proposed to the Legislature for approval and legal authority to enforce,” according to the news release issued Wednesday. “The contract commences with a review of historic and current materials related to zoning, natural resources, geography, and community development. Project kick-off meetings will be hosted on each island to explain the project intent, goals, timeline, and milestones. DPNR is committed to a transparent process with accessible public review periods, and a Public Participation Plan will be developed and followed throughout the project.”