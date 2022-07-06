The Department of Planning and Natural Resources will continue today with a virtual public hearing, via Microsoft Teams, on various proposed zoning map amendments to the territory’s official district maps.
The meeting, which kicks off at 10 a.m. today, will discuss application ZAT-22-11. Market Square East, Inc is requesting several parcels be rezoned to allow for the “future development and expansion” of the Market Square East Center.”
The public can participate in the hearings by emailing leia.laplace@dpnr.vi.gov and using the application number in the subject line.
The department will hold a final hearing, beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, to review an application for a wireless facility and wireless support structure at Plot No. 3 Estate Oxford, Northside Quarter “A” on St. Thomas.
Any who wish to attend can “provide comments or testimony on the proposal.”
To view or obtain an electronic copy, email the department and use the phrase “3 Oxford tower” in the subject line.