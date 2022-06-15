ST. CROIX — The Department of Planning and Natural Resources Division of Libraries, Archives and Museums is extending an open call to all resident artists in anticipation of curating a group exhibition to be displayed at the Fort Frederik Museum on St. Croix.
The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 1, and run to Sept. 23 in honor of Emancipation Day under the theme titled “The Revolution is Not a One Time Act.” Emancipation Day, however, is celebrated annually on July 3.
Chief Curator Monica Marin said she is seeking artists territorywide to submit work that touches on the ideas of freedom, liberation, self-determination, and “what that looks like today.”
According to the release additional themes for art could include identity, and “nationhood through representations of what self-determination and liberation might look like if the USVI was not colonized,” liberation technologies utilized today, historical conceptions and representations of resistance and emancipation, depictions of how the ruling cultures attempted to control through colonial times up until the present, and any portrayals of Virgin Islanders in resistance.
To submit work for consideration materials should be sent to monica.marin@dpnr.vi.gov by Friday.
Included in the submission should be two to four images of the artist’s work, an artist bio, contact information, an artist statement about the proposed work, and a project description that includes details like size, media, space, and equipment requirements.
According to the statement, if selected, all work is required to submit to the Fort Frederik Museum by June 27 for installation, in preparation of the opening reception.
For additional information contact Monica Marin at monica.marin@dpnr.vi.gov or call Fort Frederik Museum at (340) 772-2021.