Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol announced town hall-style meetings territory wide, beginning Tuesday, to gain the community’s input on the long planned comprehensive land and water use plan.
The plan, once approved, will serve as the territory’s official guide for land and water use and sustainable development, according to a released statement.
“For over thirty years, we have discussed the adoption of a comprehensive land and water use plan, and I am proud to say that DPNR is here to complete this mission,” Oriol said in the prepared statement. “We are excited to create a plan that respects everyone’s individual experience across the islands, while striving to develop a shared path forward and achieve a common vision for our future land and water use.”
As the plan must reflect the interests and goals of the community, “DPNR will be using a variety of tools and platforms to reach business owners, stakeholders, and residents, to obtain input and ideas,” the release stated. As such, residents, businesses, and stakeholders are invited to to attend the upcoming meetings “to share your values and ideas to help shape the final plan.”
Oriol noted that in the effort to accommodate as many residents as possible, two meetings are scheduled for each island.
Last July, DPNR announced it a contract with Horsley Witten Group to develop a comprehensive land and water use plan, which has been under discussion for decades and could help modernize the territory’s zoning and development strategies.
At the time the department noted the cost of the contract as $1.3 million.
There have been efforts to create a comprehensive land and water use plan for the territory since at least the 1990s, and multiple iterations of such plans have gone before previous legislatures, which failed to act on the studies and codify the recommendations so they can be enforced.
The lack of a comprehensive, territorywide development plan has long been a source of frustration for residents, businesses, and government officials, who have often clashed or struggled to navigate questions of appropriate development, zoning and land use conflicts, erosion and flooding, and impacts to the marine environment.
Oriol, in the July statement announcing the contract, said “The project is planned for 16 months, with policy and geography experts from the Horsley Witten Group working closely with DPNR staff and local advisory groups from each island to develop a land and water use plan that can be proposed to the Legislature for approval and legal authority to enforce.”
The statement also noted that the contract “commences with a review of historic and current materials related to zoning, natural resources, geography, and community development.” The town hall-style meetings being held this week and next were also listed as part of the initial work on the project.