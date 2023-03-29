As the territory’s reefs begin to recover from Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD), the Department of Planning and Natural Resources is scheduled to release a comprehensive coral restoration plan that will guide coral restoration and rescue efforts for the next 10 years.

“Before this the territory had been working on small-scale restoration, but there was no comprehensive plan on how we want to do restoration in the face of disease and other stressors,” Matthew Warham, DPNR’s Coral Reef Initiative Coordinator, told The Daily News.