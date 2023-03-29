As the territory’s reefs begin to recover from Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD), the Department of Planning and Natural Resources is scheduled to release a comprehensive coral restoration plan that will guide coral restoration and rescue efforts for the next 10 years.
“Before this the territory had been working on small-scale restoration, but there was no comprehensive plan on how we want to do restoration in the face of disease and other stressors,” Matthew Warham, DPNR’s Coral Reef Initiative Coordinator, told The Daily News.
SCTLD has been a major concern for the territory’s reefs, as the lethal and highly contagious disease rapidly kills coral tissue, leaving behind a white skeleton.
Coral Disease Response and Restoration Coordinator Courtny Tierney explained that since the disease was first observed in the territory in January 2019, it has entered the endemic phase.
“There is less of the disease, but we did have major coral loss throughout the entire territory, especially of the highly susceptible species,” Tierney said.
Highly susceptible species include slow-growing, reef-building corals such as brain coral, star coral, pillar coral and boulder coral.
“I grew up here, so I’ve watched our coral reefs decline, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” St. Thomas native Logan Williams said. “This affects over 50% of the important reef building species.”
Williams is the Conservation manager at Coral World Ocean and Reef Initiative, a nonprofit that was organized to expand on Coral World Ocean Park’s conservation efforts.
She also leads the Coki point strike team, a group of trained divers that perform direct interventions to help save infected corals and reduce the spread of disease between corals.
The territory has a total of five strike teams that cover reefs around all three islands, and Tierney noted that the antibiotic paste used to treat diseased corals has been effective.
“They have treated over 21,000 corals with these antibiotics, and we have seen up to 90% success rates,” Tierney said. “That means 90% of the lesions that we are treating are slowing or stopping.”
Researchers at the University of the Virgin Islands and Coral World have conducted experiments to better understand transmission and treatment methods for the disease.
“They’ve seen pesky corals, you can go back and they still have the disease, it’s not sure why they are so different,” Tierney said.
Aside from SCTLD, she noted that corals face a number of stressors that can impact its health, such as polluted waters, high sea temperatures, sedimentation, and physical damage from humans.
“The healthier we can keep our reefs and our waters the better that the corals can fight off these diseases on their own,” Tierney said.
The USVI Restoration of Coral Squad, or “VI-RoCS” was established in late 2020 to develop the territory’s first comprehensive coral restoration plan, which is slated to be released in April.
“This is a group of all the brightest minds of coral restoration in the territory, from federal agencies to local partners,” Warham said.
The inter-agency effort includes representatives from DPNR, the University of the Virgin Islands, the Nature Conservancy, Coral World Ocean Park, the National Park Service and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.
Warham explained that the group identified six reefs for focused restoration, and developed metrics of success, such as targets for the number and types of corals that will be outplanted.
“Once we had sites, we had to take a deeper dive into these sites by looking at all the data that we have,” Warham explained. “What habitat is there? What percentage of coral is currently alive? What types of corals do we have? From there that gives us an idea of what our targets should be.”
Warham noted that coral genetic management will also be a key feature to the comprehensive plan.
“The genetic pool has dwindled, and that is a concern when we are starting to talk about restoration. We don’t want to reproduce the same genotype,” Warham explained. “Then all of a sudden if another disease or some stressor comes in, and we only have one of two genotypes, then it could wipe out a whole reef.”
Williams manages a land-based coral nursery, which houses multiple species which will remain at Coral World for gene banking and breeding purposes.
“We have a strong management plan with this disease, so we will be better able to tackle some of those future crises that we may face,” Williams said.
Moving forward, Warham said obtaining sufficient funding will be critical to implementing the plan. He noted that in 2020 DPNR earned federal grants to support the strike team and coral treatment.
“We can’t say enough about the early stages of this, a lot of the money that came in the beginning came in the form of volunteer time,” Warham said, adding that dive and charter boat companies donated or subsidized equipment for the strike teams.
“It’s really nice to see the community coming together and helping out on something like this, because at the end of the day, the V.I. depends on its reefs and its natural resources,” he said.
Warham and Tierney said that Caribbean coral reef managers have come together to learn more about STCLD, and meet monthly to collaborate on restoration projects.
“Before people were kind of isolated, on their own restoration projects, but this disease has hit every island in the Caribbean, and it’s forced Caribbean reef managers to work together,” Warham said.
The territory is also set to host The United States Coral Reef Task Force annual jurisdictional meeting, Oct. 20 — 27, on St. Thomas.