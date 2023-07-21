The second round of Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan meetings on all three islands attracted even more attendees than the first, as evidenced by a full venue at Wednesday’s St. John meeting at the Julius E. Sprauve School.
At this week’s meetings, representatives from Horsley Whitten, a consulting group assisting with drafting the plan, shared the framework and goals for moving forward that were established in response to the community’s feedback on issues that need to be addressed.
Ten stations were set up around the school cafeteria, one displaying information on each formative issue that arose in response to public input. The Department of Planning and Natural Resources-driven plan, rebranded the “Comp Plan”, is now in its third phase, having moved through baseline reports and collecting feedback on what needs to be addressed.
“The plan covers a lot of ground and we’ll be sharing a lot of info tonight,” said Horsley Whitten Project Planner Jeff Davis. “The big thing we were told is that we weren’t paying enough attention to water uses and too much attention to land uses. We went back to make sure that water uses are more prominent throughout the formative issues. There was very strong encouragement to emphasize government transparency and accountability, as well as capacity for government staff to do the job they’re tasked with doing.”
The 10 major topics, or formative issues, that the plan will now seek to address are:
• Govern effectively: Decisions related to land and water use should be based on sound planning and enforced by agencies with adequate resources.
• Celebrate history and culture: Restoring, healing, preserving, and cultivating awareness of cultural resources in land and water use policy is critical to the economic success of the USVI and cultural experience of future generations.
• Provide homes for everyone: A diverse and abundant supply of safe and healthy homes is fundamental to economic, social, and environmental prosperity of the USVI.
• Connect people, commerce, and places: The transportation system should serve the needs of all residents and visitors with different options for getting around, and connect land and water uses in a safe, efficient, and environmentally sensitive way.
• Protect natural resources: Land and water use policies must reflect that USVI’s natural resources are central to local cultural identity, public health, ecological systems, and economic well-being.
• Improve and maintain quality of life: Land and water use policies should support a sustainable system of public amenities and services that foster civic responsibility, public health equity, opportunities for physical activity, and community pride.
• Mitigate the impacts of climate change: The USVI must adopt land and water use policies that anticipate the impacts of our changing climate and strengthen our ability to meet these challenges.
• Build economic opportunity and resilience: Land and water use policies will look to diversify the USVI economy and build on the strengths and opportunities specific to the different islands in the territory.
• Sustainability and stewardship: Build infrastructure and provide everyday services to residents and businesses in an equitable manner that serves the needs of current and future residents and visitors, while promoting biodiversity, restoring ecosystems and the environment, and improving public health.
• Development, redevelopment, restoration, and conservation: The Comp Plan will establish a broad vision of where development should occur and where it should not occur and how coastal areas and marine waters should be used.
“We’ve heard a lot of stories, a lot of concerns, and a lot of hopes,” said Horsley Whitten’s Nate Kelly. “We had a big pile of amazing material and feedback to work with. The work we’ve done today is to distill those into 10 major topics. We need to get more crisp, more concise.”
Kelly noted that the Comp Plan, whose previous efforts were not adopted by the V.I. Legislature in the 1990s and the early 2000s, needs to survive from one administration to the next.
“We have to build the mechanisms that hold decision-makers accountable to this plan,” he said. “This is the reference point; it cannot be arbitrary.”
Kelly suggested the types of regulations that may improve the issues raised by Virgin Islands residents. Access to capital can help those who own historic buildings restore and maintain their properties, while flexibility in zoning can allow a single home to accommodate a family as it grows, changes, and ages.
Similar packed meetings were held Tuesday on St. Thomas, and Thursday on St. Croix. For details on the Comp Plan, visit www.planusvi.com.