Comp Plan

Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol addresses a full house at Wednesday’s Comp Plan meeting on St. John

 Daily News photo by ANDREA MILAM

The second round of Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan meetings on all three islands attracted even more attendees than the first, as evidenced by a full venue at Wednesday’s St. John meeting at the Julius E. Sprauve School.

At this week’s meetings, representatives from Horsley Whitten, a consulting group assisting with drafting the plan, shared the framework and goals for moving forward that were established in response to the community’s feedback on issues that need to be addressed.