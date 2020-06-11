A photo of live whelk posted on a St. Croix food truck’s Facebook page on June 4 received numerous comments from residents offering to buy the prized seafood. The Department of Planning and Natural Resources issued a statement Tuesday reminding residents that collecting or possessing whelk is prohibited from April 1 through Sept. 30 to help protect the species from overharvest.
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources is reminding the public that harvest and possession of whelk is prohibited until Sept. 30, after a St. Croix food truck owner posted a photo of buckets of live whelk online with the caption “Dinner Tonight!”
A DPNR environmental enforcement officer spoke with the owner of the food truck, “and he stated it was a publicity photo for his restaurant,” according to a statement from Fish and Wildlife Director Nicole Angeli provided by DPNR spokesman Jamal Nielsen. “However, he does not serve whelks and the restaurant wasn’t open on the day it was posted. Because the information was inaccurate, the owner removed the photograph.”