Public Works Commissioner Nelson Petty Jr. has resigned to take a position in the private sector, according to a statement issued by Government House on Sunday.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. thanked Petty “for his years of service maintaining and upgrading the territory’s infrastructure, particularly after the devastating hurricanes of 2017.”
Petty is leaving the government at the end of the month to work as a division manager of a private company’s operations in the territory.
The statement did not name the company, and Petty could not be reached for comment Sunday.
“Commissioner Petty is leaving some large boots to fill, and while the territory, and the Bryan/Roach Administration, will miss the excellent job he has done since taking the helm of the department in 2017, I wish him nothing but success in his new role,” Bryan said.
The statement cited some of the projects Petty has overseen, including the expansion of Veterans Drive on the St. Thomas waterfront; ongoing repairs and construction on Melvin Evans Highway on St. Croix; the Main Street Enhancement Project in downtown Charlotte Amalie; and the new VITRAN Transit Maintenance and Operations Bus Facility on St. Croix.
“Being the commissioner over the last three years has afforded me the opportunity to meet and make lasting connections with members of the governor’s Cabinet, governing boards, members of the Chambers of Commerce, business leaders, contractors and others, for which I am truly thankful,” Petty said. “However, I am most appreciative of the bonds that were formed with the employees of the Department of Public Works. I wish them well and have every confidence that they will continue to serve the people of the Virgin Islands honorably and to the best of their ability. I’d also like to thank Gov. Bryan and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach for this opportunity to serve the Virgin Islands.”
Petty joined Public Works in 1996 and held a number of positions, including overseeing the Federal Highway Division until accepting the nomination for commissioner, according to Government House.
While the governor has lauded Petty, he also has come under fire from residents for perceived delays in road repairs. Last November, residents frustrated with crater-sized potholes, took to posting bright yellow and black signs calling on Nelson to repair roads on St. Croix. They were eventually taken down. Earlier this month, the potholes were again circled in neon orange and the black and yellow signs began appearing prominently on the island’s East End and noting “Nelson Petty! Do your Job! Fix this road.
Assistant Public Works Commissioner Dennis Brow will be the acting commissioner, effective Jan. 1.