ST. THOMAS – Estate Thomas neighborhood roads will receive a facelift in the very near future, thanks to a $2 million dollar grant from the Department of Interior.

The Department of Public Works previously prepared designs for the Estate Thomas Infrastructure Road Repairs and Rehabilitation project, however the appropriated funding from the Public Finance Authority was insufficient to complete the project. Last year, DPW applied for the 2022 Capital Improvement Project (CIP) grant to supplement existing funding for phase one of the project. Notification was recently received saying that the grant was awarded.