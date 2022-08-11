ST. THOMAS – Estate Thomas neighborhood roads will receive a facelift in the very near future, thanks to a $2 million dollar grant from the Department of Interior.
The Department of Public Works previously prepared designs for the Estate Thomas Infrastructure Road Repairs and Rehabilitation project, however the appropriated funding from the Public Finance Authority was insufficient to complete the project. Last year, DPW applied for the 2022 Capital Improvement Project (CIP) grant to supplement existing funding for phase one of the project. Notification was recently received saying that the grant was awarded.
“Now the department will undergo the environmental process in order to receive authorization to spend the funds,” said Federal Highways Project Manager Jomo McClean. “This funding will allow us to substantially complete this phase of the project.”
As one of the largest mixed-use areas in the territory, this project is expected to significantly impact the Estate Thomas community. It will address sidewalks, drainage improvements, complete road reconstruction and pavement markings.
“We are excited to receive this CIP grant award from the Department of the Interior,” DPW Commissioner, Derek Gabriel said. “We have been awarded several grants over the past 12 months and we are encouraged by the momentum we are building. Combined with other local and federal funding sources, this gives us the opportunity to wholistically enhance our communities across the Territory.”
The Commissioner thanked the Department of the Interior for their continued partnership and commitment to the U.S. Virgin Islands.
