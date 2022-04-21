A Public Works Department official told senators at a Thursday hearing that the agency will finish $80 million worth of construction on several emergency relief projects in the territory by year’s end, and thereby transforming many pot-hole riddled roadways into smooth-driving thoroughfares.
In the wake of hurricanes Irma and Maria, the department’s Office of Highway Engineering was tasked with managing the Federal Highway Administration relief projects, of which $38 million in funding has been expended. During Thursday’s Disaster Recovery and Infrastructure, Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel told committee members the remaining balance of the funds is allocated for projects that have already begun in the territory.
One of the projects that will soon be completed is the placement of permanent traffic signs throughout both districts. Gabriel said all signs will be placed on St. Thomas and St. John by May and signs on St. Croix, of which 75% are already installed, will be placed by the end of the summer.
According to Gabriel, by year’s end, not only will the territory’s streets be outfitted with new signage, but residents will see large-scale improvements completed on 16 damaged roadways on St. Croix, 13 on St. Thomas, and five on St. John.
Pavement work has already been completed on St. Thomas with many projects well underway, including roads near upper Lindbergh Bay, Black Point Hill, near the Dorothea Fire Station, Mandahl Road, upper Crown Mountain, and Hull Bay.
While St. Thomas projects are progressing, many projects on St. Croix won’t begin until August. They include bridges at East Airport Road, Altona Lagoon, and Midland Road. Road reconstruction on other sites, however, is slated to begin in May.
The five St. John projects are midway through completion with half of the projects actively under construction and the others due for completion before the end of the year. While sites near Coral Bay and Starfish Market are under construction now, work will soon begin in areas like Bordeaux Mountain Road and Fish Bay.
But what is a freshly paved road with no overhead lighting to use it? This has been a recurring issue for years now between Public Works and the V.I. Water and Power Authority, responsible for street lighting.
Sen. Kurt Vialet confirmed with Public Works officials that the agency responsible for placing and maintaining overhead street lighting on all of the territory’s roads is WAPA.
While it is not Public Works responsibility, Gabriel said the agency decided to take it on for the Melvin H. Evans Highway as “there was just no timeline when we [WAPA and Public Works] had the conversation of when they were going to address some of these major areas.”
Shaking his head, Vialet said there is a property on St. Croix where the authority has stored “a lot” of equipment.
“In the grass you can see probably 2,000 of the arms of the poles [street lamp posts] sitting there covered, new transformers galore, and maybe 15 WAPA trucks sitting there,” Vialet said. “I want WAPA to know we are not pleased with the fact that we ordered all of this material to provide street lighting across the island and we have neighborhoods where maybe the arm is up but the bulb isn’t attached, and we have not been able to get an answer for two years.”
Though WAPA was able to circumvent its responsibilities of lighting up the Melvin H. Evans Highway, Vialet said if it doesn’t handle the rest of the lighting in a timely manner residents will be “over here driving in the dark.”
