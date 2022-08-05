The Department of Public Works has begun another traffic light replacement project, this time located on Kronprindsens Gade, adjacent to the Department of Labor. This project started on August 4,and is scheduled to be completed by the end of August 2022. Temporary traffic light systems were also placed at the site. Motorists can expect lane closures and delays for the duration of construction.
DPW Traffic Light Project Begins
- Photo submitted by the DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS
