Leandro De Los Santos, 33, of the Dominican Republic, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine while on board a vessel subject to U.S. jurisdiction, according to U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith.
A sentencing date for De Los Santos has been set for Aug. 4, where he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
He made his plea before Magistrate Judge Emile A. Henderson, III.
According to court documents, on Sept. 11, 2022, while on routine patrol south of the Dominican Republic, a maritime patrol aircraft detected a go-fast vessel navigating on a northerly course approximately 80 nautical miles south of Bani, Dominican Republic. The USS Billings was dispatched to the area when crew members observed that the vessel had no flag flown, no registration numbers and no name painted on its hull. The Dominican Republic Navy later advised that the vessel was not registered with their country. The vessel was therefore treated as one without nationality thereby subjecting it to laws of the United States.
Onboard the vessel, the USS Billings boarding team detained De Los Santos and another individual and located 18 bales of cocaine weighing approximately 630 kilograms, court records said.