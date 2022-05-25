Whether boats, horses or hot rods, the U.S. Virgin Islands has a rich racing history.
While drag racing is on the verge of resurgence, speakers and legislators at Tuesday’s Senate Youth, Sports, Parks, and Recreation Committee hearing on St. Croix were “frustrated” with the lack of development seen in the territory’s two dilapidated horse racing tracks.
Caribbean Drag Racing Association Vice President Larry Jones said the drag strip on St. Croix will finish construction in September and the first competitive race will be held on Labor Day, but progress on the Clinton E. Phipps Race Track on St. Thomas and the Randall “Doc” James Race Track on St. Croix continues to be stalled.
Flamboyant Park Horsemen Association Treasurer Denis Lynch II said for an “accurate pulse” of how redevelopment of the race tracks are going, it would require “revisiting the many failed encounters portrayed as progress which will aid your understanding of what has transpired, lending toward dismantling the fortitude of horse racing.”
In 2016 VIGL agreed to renovate, operate, and provide race purses in exchange for being permitted to operate video gaming terminals at both tracks but the agreement escalated into a federal lawsuit between the Virgin Islands government, Southland Gaming and VIGL Operations LLC that blocked the redevelopment of the racetracks for six years.
During a Committee of the Whole hearing held March 22, the V.I. Legislature approved a bill sent down by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to amend the franchise agreement and allow the government and Southland Gaming to progress with the development of Phipps Race Track.
Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White said nearly a year ago, in June 2021, the horsemen with equines housed at the James Race Track were told to remove all the horses as construction would resume on the premises.
“Since that time, I have seen minimal to no movement on the track by VIGL. It was my understanding that once we were able to remove all the horses from the stables, construction at the facility would continue shortly after. I cannot speak or speculate why work has not resumed to date,” White said.
Lynch confirmed the horsemen moved the horses “in anticipation of the revised and accepted agreement executed by the executive branch,” and said the association ensured that the James Race Track was vacated “to allow for the seamless transition post signing of the contract in preparation for the initiation of construction.”
But with no evidence of continued construction since the time the horses left the facility last year “the determinant that we are concerned about is time,” Lynch said.
“A commodity that cannot be reversed and a luxury that we don't have. We have spent more time in meetings, hearings, and negotiations than it would have taken to build the industry standard facility that we all hoped for,” Lynch added.
Aside from Lynch, other testifiers that did not submit testimony included VIGL and the St. Thomas-St. John Horseman Association because, per their reasoning, there were no updates to provide.
VIGL's general manager of racing operations Jason Williams said, “Legal counsel has advised us not to make any public statement given the sensitive and delicate situation we’re in and the talks that we’re having with the administration.”
He added that VIGL is “very happy with the progress they have made” in the ongoing discussions between the entity and the administration and he “knows everyone is frustrated, I myself am frustrated. But I also recognize to that given the climate, especially with this situation, that everyone is being really cautious. You know to cross the T’s and dot the I’s and then everything can move forward.”
While Jones said there are drag car racers in Puerto Rico, St. Thomas and Antigua “champing at the bit to get their cars here,” there has been little noticeable effort made to revive the sport of horse racing in St. Thomas and even less so in St. Croix.
Lynch said, “As equine professionals, we present athletes that garner opportunities for the community to bolster its economic footprint, utilize a platform, and generate entertainment but we are constantly undermined. What is next for the island of St. Croix and the horsemen who try desperately to keep this sport afloat? 1,757 days. That is how long it has been since professional racing has taken place on the island of St. Croix.”
Williams could give no hard timelines or details for any of the projects but said VIGL has completed a rendering of the James Race Track.
“I had a chance to glance at that,” Williams said, adding that on Wednesday VIGL will be meeting to speak about the project. “I think that is something that will be very much appreciated once we are able to release that, once we can close out the talks we are having and successfully come to that conclusion I think the community will be very, very happy with what is proposed.”
Ultimately, legislators were left dissatisfied with Williams’ lack of ability to answer their many questions and wondering if Williams was under a gag order preventing him to speak.
Without answers, non-committee member Sen. Kenneth Gittens told Williams, “You’re saying we’re [VIGL] just comfortable kicking the can down the road and at no point you see where you can come to the people of this territory, specifically those on St. Croix, and say how progress has been made.”
Sen. Alma Francis-Heyliger said she intently listened to each response, but “nobody is really giving me a definitive answer as to why St. Croix is still stalled.”
Referencing a past Committee of the Whole meeting, Francis-Heyliger said senators were told the race tracks were stalled primarily for pandemic-related reasons.
“So when I’m hearing there is another discussion and there is a potential hold up because of a potential possibility that might be coming down the pipeline that you are discussing, you could understand why me as a representative, and the horseman, and the other senators are very much concerned because we are getting different messages for the same question we keep asking over and over again,” Francis-Heyliger said.
Sen. Samuel Carrion, chairman of the committee, said, “It’s very disappointing with both the apparent lack of progress and the lack of participation from the critical parties. I really expected better and the territory’s horse racing enthusiasts deserved better.”
Carrion cut the hearing short and added that speakers will be called on again to come to a future committee hearing, “because today we couldn’t really get answers to the questions that we have.”
Sens. Carrion, Francis-Heyliger, Dwayne DeGraff, Franklin Johnson, Javan James Sr., Carla Joseph and Steven Payne Sr. were present for the hearing.