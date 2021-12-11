A man was arrested on St. John and charged with crack cocaine and marijuana possession, after a resident reported his reckless driving, according to V.I. Police.
Kaumui Kenson Jn-Baptiste, 35, was arrested at around 10:40 p.m. Thursday and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Police on patrol in Cruz Bay were approached by a resident and told a tall, slim man who frequents a local bar was driving a white Ford F-150 truck recklessly and had nearly run over some tourists, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Officers investigated and saw the truck reversing at a high rate of speed in the area of the post office, so they conducted a traffic stop.
Acting “erratically,” Jn-Baptiste “jumped out” of the truck and officers attempted to frisk him, but instead he took off running, but fell to the ground, according to police.
Police lifted Jn-Baptiste up and “citizens who were at [the bar] shouted out to Mr. Jn Baptiste that he dropped his wallet,” but he denied ownership of the wallet, which contained 14 “small bags of a white powdery substance,” police said.
Inside a fanny pack Jn-Baptiste was wearing over his shoulder, police also found 20 bags of marijuana, 13 $20 bills, and three “large bags of white powdery substance.”
Police said the powdery substance field tested positive as crack cocaine.
Unable to post $22,500 bail, he was jailed on St. Thomas until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday.
In court, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Jn-Baptiste has prior drug convictions, and Territorial Public Defender Mary Ann Matney said he has a 2013 conviction for vehicle tampering.
Senior Sitting Judge Darryl Donohue Sr. said bail will remain as set unless Jn-Baptiste can identify a suitable third-party custodian .