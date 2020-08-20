A 55-year-old motorcycle rider died in a crash Tuesday on St. Croix’s East End Road after being struck head-on by an off-road vehicle travelling in the wrong lane, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Police have identified the victim as Richard M. Boehm of Cane Bay.
The driver of the off-road vehicle, Azalea Fierros, 23, of Arleta, Calif., has been arrested and charged with negligent homicide by vehicle, Derima said. Bail was set at $25,000, and she was released after posting $2,500 cash, Derima said in a news release.
The incident occurred at around 8:37 p.m. when 911 dispatchers received a report of the crash just west of Pearl B. Larsen Elementary School. Boehm was found dead in the roadway, while Fierros and her passenger were injured and transported to Luis Hospital, according to Derima.
Investigators determined that Fierros was traveling east, while Boehm was going west, and “both vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lane,” Derima said in a news release.
Boehm’s death marks the 38th homicide in the territory so far this year, and is the first involving a motor vehicle. One individual was stabbed to death and one homicide was 22-month-old Tamir Lake, who V.I. Attorney General Denise George said died because of physical abuse. The remaining 35 deaths were caused by gun violence.