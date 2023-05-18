Police are investigating after a man died in a one-car crash on St. John Tuesday morning.
Police have not yet released the name of the driver, pending identification by his next of kin, police spokesman Glen Dratte said.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Police are investigating after a man died in a one-car crash on St. John Tuesday morning.
Police have not yet released the name of the driver, pending identification by his next of kin, police spokesman Glen Dratte said.
The crash occurred at 10:49 a.m., and St. John Rescue called 911 to report a one-car collision on Centerline Road heading east toward Coral Bay, according to police.
Police responded to the scene and found the driver, who had been ejected from the vehicle, had died from his injuries.
The victim was driving a red Jeep Liberty when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road.
“The vehicle collided into the embankment, rolled over several times and ejected the driver through the driver window. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels and sustained major damages,” police said.
Dratte said the investigation is ongoing.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.