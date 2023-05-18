St. John crash photo

Police on St. John are investigating the death Tuesday morning of the driver of a Jeep Liberty that crashed on Centerline Road.

 Photo by V.I. POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police are investigating after a man died in a one-car crash on St. John Tuesday morning.

Police have not yet released the name of the driver, pending identification by his next of kin, police spokesman Glen Dratte said.

