A 35-year-old man died early Wednesday morning on St. Croix after two vehicles crashed head-on, according to V.I. Police.
The victim was identified as Sito Martin of Constitution Hill, according to a news release from V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The incident occurred at around 3:05 a.m. when 911 dispatchers received a report of a two-car crash on Route 703, Orange Grove Road, in the area of the former St. Dunstan’s Episcopal School, Derima said.
Officers traveled to the scene and discovered two vehicles, a 2000 Suzuki Vitara and a 2018 Ford F-150, were involved in a head-on collision, he said.
According to Derima, investigators found that the Ford F-150 was traveling north, and collided with the Suzuki Vitara, which was traveling south, in the southbound lane.
Martin was identified as the driver of the Suzuki Vitara.
He “was gravely injured in the accident” and transported via ambulance to Luis Hospital “where he later succumbed to his injuries,” Derima said.
Police did not provide any information on the driver of the Ford F-150, or say whether they have identified the cause of the crash.
This case remains under investigation by the Police Department’ss Traffic Investigation Bureau, Derima said.