ST. THOMAS — Two women were arrested on driving under the influence of alcohol charges after separate crashes, including one that left another driver with a broken leg and other injuries, according to V.I. Police.
The first crash occurred just before 11 p.m. May 21 on Hull Bay Road, and the victim in the case told police he was passing another car when the vehicle struck his rear tire, spinning the car around.
Police interviewed the driver, Lucy Sutton, 28, who had slurred speech, smelled of alcohol, and failed standard field sobriety tests, according to an affidavit filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Sutton was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and negligent driving, and posted $1,000 cash bail.
The second crash occurred at around 1 a.m. May 24 at the bottom of Cassi Hill in Smith Bay, and officers responded and found two vehicles had collided and “one vehicle was smoking and possibly on fire,” according to an affidavit.
Police said the driver of one vehicle had suffered a broken leg, stomach pain and neck pain. He was transported to Schneider Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the other vehicle, Devon Scolase, 24, reportedly smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, and failed standard field sobriety tests. Police said she declined medical treatment for bruising.
Scolase was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and negligent driving, and posted $1,000 bail.
Both Scolase and Sutton appeared in court for their advice-of-rights hearings Friday, when Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell noted that they had appeared as ordered without further prompting from the court.
The judge agreed to reduce bail to $500, but ordered their driving privileges suspended for 90 days. Both women refused to take breathalyzer tests during their arrests, and Hermon-Percell said that the V.I. Code strictly mandates that refusal to submit to blood alcohol content testing requires a 90-day driving suspension.