A Massachusetts man who had a preexisting heart condition drowned while snorkeling in Trunk Bay off St. John Sunday, according to information from V.I. Police.

The victim, Chris Finn, 57, of Boston, was snorkeling near Trunk Cay with his adult son at around 12:23 p.m. when he began struggling to swim. The son and bystanders helped Finn to shore on a longboard, where he was transported to Myrah Keating Clinic via ambulance, according to police.

