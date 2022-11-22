A Massachusetts man who had a preexisting heart condition drowned while snorkeling in Trunk Bay off St. John Sunday, according to information from V.I. Police.
The victim, Chris Finn, 57, of Boston, was snorkeling near Trunk Cay with his adult son at around 12:23 p.m. when he began struggling to swim. The son and bystanders helped Finn to shore on a longboard, where he was transported to Myrah Keating Clinic via ambulance, according to police.
The doctor on duty pronounced Finn dead at 1:49 p.m., according to police.
Finn’s family members told investigators he was on several prescription medications for a preexisting heart condition, and the doctor on duty said Finn died due to cardiac arrest and drowning, according to police.
Police said Finn’s body was subsequently transported to the Schneider Hospital morgue on St. Thomas, and the matter was referred to the Investigation Bureau for follow up. Finn’s family told police they were visiting the territory and had been scheduled to leave Friday.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.