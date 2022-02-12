A driver who veered off the road on Crown Mountain is facing criminal charges for a second time, after he was granted a diversionary program for drunken driving in 2015, according to police records and testimony in V.I. Superior Court.
Brett Dean Grady, 36, of Dorothea, was arrested Tuesday and charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, operating a vehicle without a valid Virgin Islands license, and driving with an illegal blood alcohol content.
The arrest occurred after officers were dispatched at around 8:36 p.m. Tuesday and responded to a report of a vehicle going off Crown Mountain near the intersection to Estate Pearl, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Officers found a grey Jeep Wrangler off the road “being held in place” by a V.I. Water and Power Authority utility line, and the driver “was hunched over with his head on the steering wheel,” police said.
Officers smelled alcohol and had difficulty rousing the driver, who had to be helped out of the Jeep, and had difficulty walking and had slurred speech and glassy eyes, according to police.
Officers said several WAPA wires were damaged by the crash.
Grady presented officers with a Kansas driver’s license and police said he failed standard field sobriety tests.
Grady’s blood alcohol content was 0.234%, nearly three times the legal limit, according to the fact sheet.
At his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, Territorial Public Defender Mary Ann Matney said Grady was born in Iowa but has lived in the Virgin Islands for two-and-a-half years, and is employed as an accountant at Drive Green VI and Budget Rental Car.
He was arrested for drunken driving in 2015 but was offered a diversionary program, and that previous case “should have been expunged from his record but it appears that it has not,” Matney said.
“The court is concerned that this individual has a prior DUI encounter, regardless of the disposition. The court is concerned that he is a danger to others when he’s driving, and he’s also a danger to himself,” said Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis.
Norkaitis said Grady must post $500 bail and surrender his Kansas driver’s license to the court. Grady may not obtain another driver’s license while the criminal case is pending.