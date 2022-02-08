A vehicle stop on St. Thomas ended in the seizure of three illegal guns and several magazines, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Rakhim M. Rabsatt, 31, of Bovoni, was arrested at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and charged with three counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone and driving under the influence of alcohol. Bail was set at $50,000.
Rabsatt was driving on Raphune Hill when police stopped him for having a headlight out, and smelled alcohol and marijuana while speaking to him, according to the affidavit.
Rabsatt told police he had a licensed firearm — a Glock 27 — in the vehicle. Police found the gun on the floor, as well as a .40 caliber magazine containing nine rounds in the center console, a .223 automatic rifle magazine with 13 rounds, drug paraphernalia, including a pill container containing marijuana and a scale, according to the affidavit.
Police said they also found a small backpack on the front passenger seat containing jars with more marijuana totaling 1.58 ounces., a black KGS K15 automatic rifle, a black Glock 30 .45 caliber with a 10-round magazine, a black Glock 22 .40 caliber with a 15-round magazine in a brown shopping bag, with four additional magazines.
During the search, Rabsatt fainted and a pink foam came out of his mouth, according to the affidavit. Police said they called Emergency Medical Services, but Rabsatt refused attention.
Rabsatt failed a field sobriety tests and his blood alcohol content was 0.12%, more than the 0.08% blood alcohol content allowed by law, police said.