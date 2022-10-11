Bryan-Roach Team 2022

Bryan-Roach supporters rally at the Tutu Park Mall intersection Monday on St. Thomas.

 Daily News photo by IYANLA IRBY

Voters and supporters of candidates on St. Thomas took a day off from what ordinarily would be a beach outing to let their voices be heard – some literally – on Monday, the first day of early voting.

Monday was also Virgin Islands Puerto Rico Friendship Day, a local holiday, as well as Indigenous Peoples Day, formerly Columbus Day, a federal holiday. Although businesses across the territory including banks, as well as schools and post offices were closed in honor of the federal holiday, driving around St. Thomas felt more like Election Day.