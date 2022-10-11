Voters and supporters of candidates on St. Thomas took a day off from what ordinarily would be a beach outing to let their voices be heard – some literally – on Monday, the first day of early voting.
Monday was also Virgin Islands Puerto Rico Friendship Day, a local holiday, as well as Indigenous Peoples Day, formerly Columbus Day, a federal holiday. Although businesses across the territory including banks, as well as schools and post offices were closed in honor of the federal holiday, driving around St. Thomas felt more like Election Day.
When voting stations closed Monday night, more than 900 people had taken advantage of early voting with the number of ballots cast on St. Croix and St. Thomas almost identical.
In Tutu, and near the Elections System of the Virgin Islands office in Lockhart Gardens, electioneers set up tents early to greet those who began showing up to vote at 9 a.m.
In both locations Monday afternoon, supporters of incumbents Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach easily outnumbered others under a large tent emblazoned with their candidates’ names and ballot position. They took turns parading with hand-held signs or chanting and singing while encouraging those driving by to choose their candidate.
Vanessa Belloc, captain of the Bryan-Roach team at the Tutu polling station, told The Daily News that the team’s presence on the first day of early voting was to remind everyone that despite it being Indigenous Peoples Day and VI-PR Friendship Day, that they are serious about this election and are asking everyone for their vote.
“We are not taking this election for granted and will continue to put in the work securing their vote of confidence,” she said. “Voting is a right and we encourage everyone to exercise this sacred right.”
Belloc said supporters of Bryan-Roach plan to be out electioneering during the remainder of the early voting period which ends Oct. 31.
Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes issued a news release noting that early voting “sailed through on Columbus Day holiday.”
A total of 929 people voted territorywide with 453 voting on St. Thomas, 451 on St. Croix and 25 on St. John.
The pace was slow, but it kicked off the preview to Election Day in earnest. According to the Board of Elections website, as of Sept. 7, there are 54,826 registered voters territorywide including 26, 343 on St. Croix, 2,298 on St. John, and 26,185 on St. Thomas. Fawkes said she expects the numbers to rise significantly as early voting continues.
“Voters have three weeks to cast their vote and are encouraged not to wait until the last minute to vote and bring a friend to vote,” Fawkes said, adding “Your voice is your vote and your vote is your voice.”
Early voting continues today through Oct. 31, residents will be able to vote from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at polling stations on St. Thomas and St. Croix, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on St. John. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.