Kites2

Anna-Lisa Johanson, left, helps Evan Rikhy fly his homemade kite at the Kite Festival in Estate Great Pond, St. Croix, on Saturday.

 Daily News photo by FIONA STOKES

ST. CROIX — From miles away, colored kites of all sizes zigzagged above the hills of the southeast shore of St. Croix on Saturday.

On the island’s East End, kite lovers worked their magic from an open field as part of the St. Croix East End Marine Park’s first Kite Festival and among the activities planned by the Friends of the Park as a way to bring families and the community together on sprawling land in Estate Great Pond, according to coordinator Kelcie Troutman.