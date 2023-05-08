ST. CROIX — From miles away, colored kites of all sizes zigzagged above the hills of the southeast shore of St. Croix on Saturday.
On the island’s East End, kite lovers worked their magic from an open field as part of the St. Croix East End Marine Park’s first Kite Festival and among the activities planned by the Friends of the Park as a way to bring families and the community together on sprawling land in Estate Great Pond, according to coordinator Kelcie Troutman.
Troutman told The Daily News that she not only was pleased with the turnout, but that it was obvious that everyone was enjoying the event.
Anna-Lisa Johanson, who had hoped to launch two kites with her son, Evan Rikhy, said despite the intense heat of the day they had fun.
“It is hot, but we are having fun. We made the kites here and now we are trying to get them to fly,” Johanson said.
Participants received the white body or wings of the kites, and had the option of decorating them with markers. The bridles and colorful tails that help the kites fly and maintain direction were later added.
With the help of Park employee Matt Warham, Rikhy and Johanson were able to get one kite to fly, while the other did not get far off the ground and spun around in circles.
“I’ve been volunteering for the event and I am really just glad to see that everyone is having a good time,” Warham said. “It’s nice and breezy today and the sun is out for sure.”
Shamoi Fontenelle, 10, was at the festival with his family and opted to make some rounds through the obstacle course before moving over to the giant inflated bounce slide that were also on offer Saturday.
“I want to make a kite too, and fly it, but I wanted to run around first,” he said. “I didn’t know what to expect when we were coming, but it is a lot of fun and I’m glad we came.”
Troutman said the Kite Festival is one of the many things that the Friends of the East End Marine Park has come up with to utilize the property. She added that it was a great way to engage the community, and to get people to come out and see the Visitor’s Center and learn about the Park’s efforts relative to promoting the island’s natural resources.
In addition to the obstacle course, bounce house and building and flying kites, there was a competition for the Largest Kite, Highest Kite (flown) and Most Unique.
Zayla Nieves won Highest Kite, Ayanna Remie won Most Unique kite, and Terry Steele won Largest Kite.