ST. CROIX — It’s that time of year when individuals with private jobs look upon public sector employees with a pinch of envy.
Today, Good Friday, marks the second of a five-day weekend that includes Easter Monday for government workers.
Many woke up under tents pitched on prime beachfront real estate that they will call home at least through next week as part of a decades-old tradition — Easter camping. The tradition of pitching tents and slugging it is more popular on St. Croix, but has steadily taken a foothold in the St. Thomas-St. John District.
Since earlier this month, hundreds began setting up tent cities on beaches like Brewer’s Bay on St. Thomas, Cinnamon Bay on St. John as well as Cramer Park, Arawak Bay, Salt River, Cane Bay, Dorsch Beach, Southgate Beach, Cowboy Beach and other beaches along St. Croix’s shores.
The camping activities have been a family tradition going back 50 to 60 years for some, and many like Jose Berrios say it gets better with each passing year.
Berrios and his family have camped at Cramer Park for nearly three decades, and more recently at Southgate Beach. He said it began with his parents, and now his generation is passing on the tradition to their children and grandchildren.
“This has been a part of our family for so long, we always look forward to it like therapy and rejuvenation,” Berrios said. “It’s like a different way of life at least for a few weeks. We get to enjoy nature, fresh caught fish and lovely sunsets right here.”
Berrios said when COVID-19 struck in 2020 and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced that camping was prohibited, he and his family were “devastated.”
“We had already come out and start setting up our campsite when we got the news and it was like a blow to the gut, but we are grateful that at least after two years, we get to come back out and enjoy our traditions.”
Chenelle Brady and her family were ecstatic when COVID restrictions were lifted earlier this month, so they could camp at Salt River Bay.
“We are always so excited about camping and the last two years my family really felt depressed that we could not come out here to enjoy each other and nature,” she said. “Camping is one of those events that really brings the family together and allows us to enjoy our culture and nature.”
Glenda Delgado and her family are also on Salt River Beach this camping season. The tradition started with her mother and others in the family 56 years ago. Her mother Cruz Delgado died last year, but the tradition, she said, is continuing.
“We came out and set up our usual spot and tried to do things like mommy would do it. In a way it’s a great way to remember her and tell stories about all the years we were camping and, in a way, it’s sad that she isn’t here, but we are going to keep it going,” she said.
While some may consider camping hectic, without the trappings of life, others see it as therapeutic.
“It is really about keeping the tradition going and I am glad that we can do this and do it this year in memory of my mother. Even when she was sick, she talked about wanting to be on the beach and waiting for camping season, so we have to do it this year for her and keep it going for her,” Delgado said.
And while some come to be one with nature, others set up king-sized air mattresses, use generators, refrigerators, portable toilets, to help ease the grind.
A big feature of camping is the food — and full menus are prepared around the clock to ensure those camping and those who stop in for a visit are well fed. Fried fish, and anything caught from the ocean is on the menu, but the staples at almost every camping site include chicken, burgers, Johnny cakes, eggs, bacon, butter bread and cocoa tea, arroz con pollo, various soups, rice and beans.
Today, menus are likely to include salmon or salt-fish with ground provisions with locals staying away from red meat in observance of Good Friday
“Cooking is a big thing, just learning how to make the various foods from the great cooks in the family, everybody takes a turn and learn from each other,” Brady said.
In addition to tents, families have packed up and transported coolers, fryers, lamps, tables, food, drinks, portable showers, dominoes, cards, stoves, grills, board games, disposable plates and utensils, toiletries, bug spray, bedding, sleeping bags, lawn chairs, and much more to ensure they are comfortable during the stay at the beach.
Last weekend, Rasheed Gerard was busy preparing breakfast in his makeshift kitchen while younger family members played a ball game outside. He said camping is just as much fun for the children as it is for the adults, and it helps to bridge generational gaps.
Eleven-year-old Claudius Hackette agreed, saying while the best part of camping is not having to go to school, he also looks forward to meeting new family members and seeing some he had not seen in some time.
“We spend most of the day playing, swimming or diving but it is always most fun when all the family is here just having a good time,” he said. “Maybe when I’m older I think I would still be doing it because it is fun and a part of our culture.”
Department of Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol announced last week a number of guidelines and restrictions for some of the beaches that can be found on the department’s website at dpnr.vi.gov.