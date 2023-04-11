ST. CROIX — Most Crucian families who set up Easter camps over the long weekend are back to their regular routines this week, while others are extending the longtime tradition by days or weeks, and some are already looking forward to next year.
Positive Nelson and his Positive Works Youth Camp, have had their tradition on hold since the pandemic, and he said it was difficult to get back on track this year. The group plans to return to the beach and camping with dozens of youngsters and their families next Easter.
Nelson, however, managed to continue part of the tradition on Saturday with the annual morning hike. He led a group of 20 people on a 5-mile trek from Cramer Park to Goat Hill, and down Isaac’s Bay to Jack’s Bay, and along the hills to Point Udall before heading back to the starting point at the beach park,
“Easter time is a time of rebirth and the resurrection. It tells the story of suffrage and sacrifice and enduring this hike allows us to be uncomfortable for a minute and dig deep inside ourselves for strength at a time when we wanted to give up,” Nelson said. “There are many lessons to learn from camping and hiking, but we have to be willing to be still for a while, humble ourselves and listen to nature and to our bodies.”
On Monday, Crucians packed up their temporary homes that were set up on the island’s beachfronts over the past few weeks. Easter camping is a big tradition on St. Croix, and for some families date back to the late 1960s.
Dennis Helfani and his family set up their camp on Good Friday with plans to leave on Easter Monday.
“We welcome the break and wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to spend this time outdoors so we came out here,” he said. “We usually hike and go to the beach out here, but sleeping under the stars and waking up to the sunrise brings another type of enjoyment of nature.”
Toi Matthews joined Khnuma Simmonds and her family at Cramer Park where they spent the weekend. It was a first time for Simmonds, who said she and her family were enjoying the beauty of living on the beach.
“People always talk about how relaxing it is out here and now we know,” she said with a laugh. “Just to pack up and clear you mind for a few days is rewarding and I’m glad we did it.”.
Matthews moved to St. Croix six months ago, but during visits over two years, she would hear stories of camping for Easter.
This year, as the time approached to visit, she began ordering camping supplies so that she, too, could enjoy what Crucians have for decades.
“I moved here from Colorado and they had snow this weekend,” she said. “I brought everything that I would need out here to make me comfortable. It is so comfortable and so quiet at night, I would certainly do it again.”
As tradition goes, veteran campers claim their spot annually. At Cramer Park, Roy Williams alongside family and friends camped at the park’s East side.
With the help of some of the children, Williams spent some time spreading a large tarpaulin that stretched from the sandy shore down to the water. He used water and soap to create a slip and slide experience for the children.
He said they set up camp for the week and just made sure everyone was safe, well fed and had a good time.
“This is the life for me and the children love it too,” he said.