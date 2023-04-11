ST. CROIX — Most Crucian families who set up Easter camps over the long weekend are back to their regular routines this week, while others are extending the longtime tradition by days or weeks, and some are already looking forward to next year.

Positive Nelson and his Positive Works Youth Camp, have had their tradition on hold since the pandemic, and he said it was difficult to get back on track this year. The group plans to return to the beach and camping with dozens of youngsters and their families next Easter.