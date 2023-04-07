ST. CROIX — In what has become an Easter tradition, many St. Croix families will spend a five-day weekend camping at area beaches across the island.
While the tradition has slowly picked up on St. Thomas and St. John, the annual camping is a must-do for many on The Big Island, with many having pitched tents on beaches across the island to participate in a decades-old tradition that begins in earnest on Holy Thursday.
High winds, thunderstorm activity and a heavy downpour on Thursday put a damper on camping for some, but not for others like Michael Ruiz.
He and his family set up camping near Southgate Beach, and he said the early morning showers saturated the campsite.
“We were inside the tents and heard the rain coming down, but we enjoyed it,” he said of the droplets hitting the tents.
Still, it hampered their schedule a bit.
“The rain came down hard this morning and flooded out the tents so we didn’t have breakfast, but as it’s drying out we changed the menu — and making chicken soup instead of fry chicken for lunch,” he said Thursday afternoon.
Easter camping on St. Croix dates back to the late 1960s for some, and many say it has only gotten better as the years go by. Camping is expected to last at least until Easter Monday with some going to the next weekend.
On Tuesday, Corelist Mason was setting up camp with her family near Marley Beach, a first time for her and her teenage sons.
“We never been out camping before but we visited with family and friends when they are camping,” she said. “This year I said ‘let me come out and camp too and see a different side of the experience and what it is all about.’ We are not really set up yet, but we have more things and more people coming, but this is it for now.”
Yvette Jude was among the dozens of people camping at Cowboy Beach, located north of Frederiksted town this week. She said she had been camping as a part of a tradition with family and friends since she was a little girl.
“I have always loved camping since I was a child. I moved away for 30 years, but since I came back I got back into it and love it the same,” she said.
Jude said she loves being out and being one with nature and camping brings the best way to experience that.
“We get to witness the most amazing sunsets then get up in the morning just as the sun is coming up, the sky is clear and everything is awakening,” she said. “We give thanks and praise for a new day, just take in the beauty of our island and then start with getting ready for the day ahead and cooking breakfast.”
Jude said Easter Camping on St. Croix is one of the traditions that will help keep families together.
“We include everybody in what we do, the elders and the youngsters,” she said. “We tell stories, cook together and learn about our family connections and those are some of the most important things that help us to keep families ties.”
One big feature of camping is the food and the full menu prepared around the clock to ensure those camping and those who stop in for a visit are well fed. Menu items popular at almost every camping site were fried fish and chicken, burgers, Johnny cakes, eggs, bacon, butter bread and cocoa tea, arroz con pollo, various soups, rice and beans, stewed salmon, saltfish and provisions for today’s Good Friday meal.
Many families fish and use whatever is caught that day as their main dish.
Jude, excitement building in her voice, said while all of the camping days will include foods like pasta, rice, shrimp, salmon and vegetables, she is most looking forward to the big menu days on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
“That is when we really go all out with preparing food for the campsite,” she said. “I know we will have ducana, coconut dumplings and provisions, jacks, shrimp, salmon, fungi, salad, chop-chop and more. Then Sunday it will be everything you can think of, some we will prepare at home, but most we will make right here on the site.”
Families have packed up and transported coolers, fryers, lamps, tents, tables, food, drinks, portable showers, dominoes, cards, stoves, grills, board games, dishes, toiletries, bug spray, bedding, sleeping bags, lawn chairs, among others to ensure they are comfortable during the stay at their temporary quarters.
This year marks 25 years that Emily Rosado has been joining her family and friends at Salt River beach for camping. She said the family began erecting tents during the last week of March and slept on the beach for the first time this past weekend. “It is just always something to look forward to even as we are giving up the comforts of home,” she said. “We have four generations of our family and friends who come up year after year and just have a great time enjoying life and nature.”
Rosado said as elders pass on, she and cousins have to take the lead in preparing the campsite and all that it entails. “We must step up and do more now because like my great aunt died and my grandmother is getting older. This past weekend I made Johnny Cakes for the first time because her arthritis was flaring, she was proud of how it turned out, so I think I will keep on doing it,” she said.
Rosado said her 3-year-old daughter is learning the tradition at a young age, and is looking forward to playtime with cousins and friends. They will gather some evenings to listen to stories from adults and enjoy hours on end of beach time during easter camping.
Virgin Islands Fire Emergency Medical Services meanwhile has issued an advisory to campers to help them practice safety this week. Campers are reminded that permits are required for bon fires, and are urged to locate grills and campfires away from brush areas. The other tips are as follows:
• Never leave fires unattended
• Keep fires small, extinguish properly every time
• Clean up and leave no trash to protect wildlife and animals.