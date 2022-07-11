The V.I. Economic Development Authority is grappling with how to help encourage long-term economic growth, while managing the needs and concerns of ancestral Virgin Islanders whose homes are being threatened by rising costs and gentrification.
The Economic Development Authority board met Thursday and voted on several items, including the 2023 EDA operating budget of $7.14 million, which was approved unanimously.
Chief Financial Officer Kelly Thompson-Webbe presented the budget, $6.61 million of which comes from a General Fund appropriation from the Virgin Islands government. The remainder includes $500,000 from the Industrial Promotion Fund; loan fees, interest from savings accounts, and other miscellaneous fees totaling $17,000; and other miscellaneous revenue totaling $8,500.
“We have a balanced budget for fiscal year 2023, but we do recognize that we are still in very uncertain times as we enter the endemic, and therefore we continue to remain strategic in the use of resources to meet critical needs and to ensure that we maintain a strong financial position during the upcoming fiscal year,” Thompson-Webbe said.
Board members and staff also held wide-ranging discussions on long-term goals amid an increasingly volatile and unpredictable economic climate.
One of the biggest problems facing the territory is a lack of workers to fill jobs necessary to grow the economy, according to EDA Chief Executive Officer Wayne Biggs Jr., who spoke in reference to the EDA’s “Vision 2040” 20-year economic plan.
Board Secretary Haldane Davies asked Biggs about possible solutions.
“What are the plans of the EDA to address the situation, what are you promoting? More people from the region and elsewhere being brought to the territory, are we promoting the idea that we should be having more children? What are we doing?” Davies asked.
“I really haven’t taken a direct stance,” Biggs said. “I think with the current need, there probably is going to be the need to import workers from the region. That would be my choice in regard to that. I mean, if you have more children you still have to wait until they’re of working age, and that puts us out about 20 years from now — a generation. So I think we’re going to have to do like many other European countries have done and allow for immigration to come in, where we allow more people to come into the territory to assist in growing the economy.”
Biggs recalled German Chancellor Angela Merkel advocating for immigration because the country was experiencing negative population growth, and the easiest way to grow the economy is to grow the population.
“I think we’re going to have to follow that same type of model whether it be from the U.S. mainland or other Caribbean islands and encourage people to kind of settle here. But again, that brings up the housing issue and we’re going to have to have adequate housing and a variety of other things to move that forward,” Biggs said.
The territory has four Enterprise Zones, historically vibrant neighborhoods that are now considered distressed: Christiansted and Frederiksted on St. Croix, and Garden Street and Savan on St. Thomas.
Nadine Marchena-Kean, director of the EDA’s Enterprise Zone Commission, urged board members to be mindful of the possibility that outside investors could buy up distressed properties and price Virgin Islanders out of their homes. She said many local building owners would love to renovate derelict properties and put them back into use in a way that benefits Virgin Islands families, but a lack of financing remains a formidable hurdle.
Cash-rich investors don’t have to worry about negotiating with reluctant banks, and many families might be forced to sell, rather than hold onto their buildings and hand them down to future generations.
“Bringing people into a community in a way of gentrification does not help the people and our goal of building wealth in the territory,” Marchena-Kean said. “And so, keep it in the back of your mind — financing. And yes, I continue to apply for grants, we have tripled the amount of grants we normally apply for, but there has to be a set-aside, a certain amount of money set aside specifically for revitalizing these buildings so that we can build wealth amongst the people of this territory.”
EDC beneficiaries
In other business, board members meeting as the Economic Development Commission voted unanimously to grant new small business tax incentives to Virgin Islands Coffee Company LLC.
The company, which does business as Virgin Islands Coffee Roasters, was granted 100% of the incentives authorized by law for a 10-year period. The board required that revenues derived from merchandise sales and products manufactured or roasted, but not distributed or wholesaled by Virgin Islands Coffee company to be excluded from the benefits.
The EDC also voted to approve changes in ownership for beneficiary White Bay Global Inc., which recognizes owners Uriel Cohen and Elli Ausubel’s establishment of dynasty trusts as new shareholders.
The EDC voted unanimously to approve a resolution of non-compliance for which had received benefits as a merchant banking and business consulting service company between 2012 and 2021.
The company did not fulfill its obligation to make charitable contributions under the tax benefit certificate, and the EDC required the company to pay $130,872 to the V.I. Department of Education and pay a fine of $3,400 to the Industrial Promotion Fund for failure to comply with reporting requirements in 2019. If the company does not comply within 10 days, the EDC may revoke, suspend, or modify the certificate.
EZC companies
Meeting as the Enterprise Zone Commission, the board voted to withdraw the Trust of Diersten L. Peterson & the Trust of Daniel C. Shogren from the EZC tax eligibility list. The trusts were granted benefits for the rehabilitation of a commercial property at #21 AB Prince Street, Christiansted, in 2017 and the trusts committed to investing $32,000 in the property but failed to comply and must re-apply should they wish to rejoin the program.
Club Comanche Inc., the Christiansted Hotel, was granted EZC benefits in 2014 after committing to investing $250,000 in the property. The company “failed to elect the benefit package” for the last six years, and the board voted to remove the hotel from the tax eligibility list.
In addition to approving the annual budget, the EDA board also voted to authorize the CEO and CFO to jointly open bank accounts with FirstBank and Banco Popular as necessary, to conduct business on behalf of the EDA.