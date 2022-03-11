The V.I. Economic Development Commission governing board voted on several tax incentive applications Thursday, and board member and Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson recommended that they start requiring companies to observe the Juneteenth holiday with a day off for their workers.
“We have a situation here in the Virgin Islands, as you know our history is marked with much valiant effort against the systemic oppression of the African people, and most of our EDC beneficiaries and private companies do not honor, nor respect any of our local holidays to commemorate such efforts,” Nelson said.
“Since there’s a federal holiday now, which speaks to this, Juneteenth, it is my desire to expect it to be standard that we require all beneficiaries of the EDC program to respect Juneteenth and have it as one of the recognized federal holidays,” Nelson said.
“I believe that statement should be resounding amongst us as Virgin Islanders because it appears we can’t force them to mark our holidays,” Nelson said. “But since the federal government has now made Juneteenth a federal holiday, we would hope that the companies would align with such, respect the demographics of this territory, and honor such and if it needs to be that their company requires an individual to work on those days, then they should be willing to pay double time on such days if it’s absolutely mandatory.”
Nelson, a former senator who pushed for legislation observing Freedom Week in July, added that “if there needs to be legislative action to support such, I think we ought to be able to do such.”
Chairman Kevin Rodriquez agreed that “it’s needed and it’s necessary, so I support the statement also.”
Tax incentives
In other business, Board members voted to approve the application for tax incentives by 2400 Services LLC, which runs a mortgage-comparison website that connects users to banks willing to lend. Board members voted to amend the certificate of tax incentives to require the company to pay for 80% of its employees’ dental and vision insurance, an increase from the proposed 50%.
Consideration of the application for Century Wealth Advisors was delayed and withdrawn from Thursday’s agenda at the request of the applicant.
The Board voted to deny a request by United Electronics Industries Services LLC to modify its application to include tax incentive benefits for “the design, development and sale of intellectual property” in its products.
Margarita Benjamin, managing director of the Economic Development Commission, said staff found that “while the intellectual property is incorporated into the finished products and deemed manufactured in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the intellectual property by itself was not designed or developed in the U.S. Virgin Islands by employees of UEIS.”
The Board voted to approve a 20-year tax benefit certificate for financial services company Virgin Bay Capital, and the company must employ a total of nine, non-owner employees in five years.
The Board voted to grant a request for an extension of time to commence tax incentives by Yusuf Drinking Water, Inc., finding that the company has shown good cause why its plans have been delayed by the ongoing pandemic.