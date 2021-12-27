The V.I. Economic Development Authority board has voted unanimously to grant $244.94 million worth of Hotel Development Act benefits over the next 30 years to the latest owner of Frenchman’s Reef Resort on St. Thomas.
Fortress Investment Group, through its subsidiary, CREF3 USVI Hotel Owner, Inc., will receive the benefits at both Frenchman’s Reef Marriott Resort and Spa and Noni Beach, a St. Thomas Resort, Autograph Collection. The two hotels share the pre-hurricane Marriott property with the Noni Beach portion of the hotel occupying rooms along Morningstar Beach and the portion retaining the Marriott branding on the bluff above.
The board privately discussed the merits of the application in executive session, out of view of the public.
The company benefits pursuant to the Hotel Development Act to secure 50% of the designated Hotel Occupancy Tax, as well as the right to charge a 2.5% economic recovery fee. The company also sought approval to issue Hotel Development Notes to supplement traditional mortgage financing to fund reconstruction of the resort.
According to the EDA, the renovated Frenchman’s Reef resort will total 450,000 square feet and “have 392 guestrooms including 28 suites, three pools, including an infinity edge pool with a ‘swim-up’ pool bar, a state-of-the-art wellness spa, and 80,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.”
The latest change in ownership became final June 4, and CREF3 filed an amended Hotel Development Act program application on Sept. 3, seeking formal transfer of benefits.
The governing board voted unanimously to rescind its Nov. 20, 2020, decision granting the benefits for a period of 30 years, or until $136.3 million is liquidated, and grant new benefits for 30 years or until $244,940,000 is liquidated, whichever is earlier.
The approval requires the resort to use the designated hotel room occupancy tax and economic recovery fee funds for repayment of debt and redevelopment costs for reconstruction of the resort, which was substantially destroyed in the 2017 hurricanes.
The agreement will be submitted to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. for approval and ratification by the Legislature.
The agreement also requires the resort to pay an annual fee to the EDA “as set forth in the development agreement, provided that the annual fee shall be either (1) 1.5% of the projected debt service payable that year, or (2) $100,000 per project whichever is less,” pursuant to the law.
The resort must also reimburse the EDA for “the costs of the independent financial assessment and any other related costs” incurred in reviewing the application, according to a readout of Thursday’s meeting provided by the EDA.
Within 30 days, the resort must also provide a Tourism-approved self-funded marketing plan with a component promoting the territory as a travel destination.
Board Chairman Kevin Rodriquez and members Gary Molloy, Haldane Davies, Jose Penn and Phillip Payne voted to approve the application.