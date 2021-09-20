The V.I. Economic Development Authority announced Friday that Rosa Thomas, a JP Morgan-trained commercial loan officer, is now the agency’s assistant chief executive officer.
Wayne Biggs Jr., EDA chief executive officer, said in a released statement that Thomas, who owns a payroll processing company, began working at the agency’s St. Thomas office this week and will report directly to him.
Prior to her appointment, Thomas worked for six years as the senior vice president of operations at SVN International Corp., a commercial realty franchisor with clients in the U.S. and abroad. She was responsible for the company’s Virgin Islands operations, Real Impact Corporation.
Thomas, according to the statement, has more than 20 years of operation and financial management experience and held the position of general manager for Hudson Management Group, a captive insurance servicing company, for more than seven years.
The Vassar College graduate is a trained loan officer at JP Morgan, with several years as a commercial lender, branch manager and select banker for JPMorgan Chase Bank and First Bank VI. Her company, Payroll Vault LLC, served the V.I. and Puerto Rico.
Thomas currently serves as vice president of the School of Visual Arts and Careers, and over the years has served as a board member of the St. Thomas-St. John Chamber of Commerce and Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands, according to the statement.