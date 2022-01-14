The V.I. Economic Development Commission voted Thursday to direct $225,000 in charitable contributions from long-closed Sugar Bay resort on St. Thomas to the nonprofit Quelbe Institute for the Preservation of Traditional Music and Dance.
Founder Kevin Rames said in an interview with The Daily News on Thursday that the Quelbe Institute obtained 501c3 status in 2015, but is still a fledgling organization.
“Essentially it’s a startup,” Rames said. “It has been financed to the tune of about $20,000 thus far, and now it has the opportunity to expand its reach.”
Rames said he contributed the initial $20,000 and about $19,000 has been expended to purchase videography equipment “that has been used for the purpose of creating oral histories of people involved in Quelbe, Quadrille, and Cariso,” and for developing a “comprehensive discography of Quelbe music.”
The 501c3 “was established by me and the board members are the members of my family,” including wife Janis, daughter Arielle, and son Joshua, Rames said.
Rames is a St. Croix-based attorney. He owns Caledonia Communication Corporation, parent of WSTX AM 970 and FM 100.3, and represents The Daily News.
As of 2019 the Quelbe Institute had assets totaling just over $9,200, and Rames said the $225,000 from Sugar Bay is a significant cash infusion that would enable the Quelbe Institute to create a website, engage with the public, and bring future plans to fruition.
But the funds won’t be released until the sale of the resort closes, and Rames said there’s no guarantee that will take place in February as expected.
The prospective buyer has not been made public and Rames said that in his capacity as an attorney, “I am working with the owners of Sugar Bay in an effort to close the transaction for the sale of that property, yes. And the owners of Sugar Bay have determined that they will work with me to advance the interests of the Quelbe Institute.”
As a beneficiary of the EDC’s tax incentive program, Sugar Bay agreed to certain conditions, including payment of charitable contributions that Rames said the company chose to direct to the Quelbe Institute.
The resort failed to meet that obligation in 2015, 2016, and 2017, when hurricanes Irma and Maria substantially damaged the resort, leading to its closure and current state of disrepair.
While the resort has not reopened, the obligation remains.
The company has requested a voluntary termination of its tax benefit certificate, and the EDC voted unanimously at a meeting on Nov. 16 to approve termination retroactive to Dec. 31, 2017 — but the board’s approval is contingent on payment of the $225,000 to the EDA’s Industrial Promotion Fund.
The resort petitioned for reconsideration of its request for suspension of tax incentive benefits. At Thursday’s meeting, Margarita Benjamin, EDA managing director for economic development, told the board that EDA staff recommended that they waive their rules and regulations to rehear the matter.
The board agreed to hear from staff, who recommended that the EDC reaffirm the Nov. 16 decision, which requires Sugar Bay to pay $225,000 to the Industrial Promotion Fund within 10 days of the sale of the resort.
The EDC also voted to redirect that money to the Quelbe Institute. If Sugar Bay does not comply with payment obligations, “an order to show cause why the VI EDC certificate of incentives should not be summarily revoked shall be issued.”
“The funds will not be available until the transaction for the sale of the Sugar Bay resort closes. We have been attempting to close that transaction for three years,” Rames said.
The transaction has failed to close “on at least three separate, prior occasions,” and “until you hear that the Sugar Bay resort and hotel over in St. Thomas has actually changed hands, then no distribution of any sort to anybody is or will take place.”
If the transaction does close, Rames said he plans to use the funding to bolster the study and preservation of Quelbe and other traditional Virgin Islands music, which “from an academic point of view have not yet gotten the attention it deserves.”
The intention is to build a not for profit recording studio for Quelbe and Cariso, support the study of traditional music in local schools, record and distribute new music on a nonprofit basis, develop a written choreography for the Quelbe dance form, support graduate level students who want to focus their study on Quelbe and Cariso, and “we would like to gather up in one place all of the Quelbe music that has ever been recorded and make them available for study,” Rames said.
He added that this is, “something that we’ve been thinking about, working on, planning for a number of years and there is an opportunity here to fund that effort.”