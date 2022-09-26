The V.I. Economic Development Authority received two bronze awards from the International Economic Development Council or IDEC for excellence in economic development, according to a news release from the agency.
The IDEC is the world’s largest nonprofit association for professional economic developers, and holds an annual conference where Excellence Awards are presented in 25 categories.
The awards signify exceptional economic development marketing campaigns, projects, and programs, according to the press release.
“Out of 500 submissions from the United States and four additional countries, the VIDEA won the Special Purpose Website Award and the Innovation in Economic Development Week Award,” at IDEC’s annual conference held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, according to Wayne L. Briggs Jr., EDA chief executive officer, who accepted the award on behalf of the agency.
“This award is a testament to the hardworking team at the VIDEA and their efforts in diversifying the economy, creating generational wealth, and providing job opportunities in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Briggs said in the prepared statement. “I am very proud to have accepted this award not only on behalf of my agency but on behalf of all our partners who strive to make our territory a vibrant, desirable place to work, live, and visit.”
Christina Winn, chair of the Awards Advisory Committee, said this year’s awards selection process “was especially competitive.”
“We are honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing submissions, projects, and partnerships have improved regional quality of life,” she said.
IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle in praising the selections said that “communities need our profession now more than ever.”
“This year’s awardees exemplify the ingenuity, leadership, and determination needed to meet the challenges of today and the future,” he said. “The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the best of economic development and demonstrate the level of leadership that our profession strives for every day.”