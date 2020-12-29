The V.I. Economic Development Authority has voted to grant tax benefits to a St. Croix film production, and voted on several other items at a recent meeting.
The five authority members met and voted in executive session on Dec. 22 to approve a Sustainable Tourism Through Art-based Revenue Streams, or “STARS” Act application for “STX Film Production, LLC,” according to a readout provided to the public. The readout provided no information about what kind of film the company intends to produce, and the EDA did not respond to questions from The Daily News on Monday.
The film company “is a non-Virgin Islands’ entity” that has obtained a license to do business in the territory, and has agreed to make a minimum $1.5 million investment and employ 117 St. Croix residents during production, according to the readout. The production must commence no later than 180 days after issuance of the certificate, and will expire 180 days thereafter unless the authority votes to grant an extension. The company must provide a copy of its promotional materials to the EDA and Tourism Department within 30 days of post-production, and must allow government employees “access to the sets for photographing the production for promotional purposes.”
A member of the executive production crew, such as the director, producer or writer, must also make themselves available to speak to local students about the film industry “where practicable,” according to the readout.
The board also met on Dec. 22 as the Economic Development Commission and considered the majority of its agenda behind closed doors in executive session, including a discussion “on the enforcement of excise tax provisions on local manufactured goods, and its potential impact on the EDC program,” according to a summary of the board’s actions provided by EDA staff.
The only agenda item discussed in public was a resolution to allow the EDA’s CEO to waive employment-related requirements and to approve voluntary suspensions of tax benefits through June 30 for companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board actions
The board voted on four items in executive session, including an extension to 2022 to commence incentives for Yusuf Drinking Water, Inc., which the five board members present approved unanimously.
The incentives only applies to manufacturing a 16.9-ounce bottle “to serve the emergency needs throughout the Caribbean and beyond,” according to the meeting summary.
The company also received a one-year extension on the deadline for capital investment, to Dec. 31, 2021.
The board voted unanimously to grant Tramway Properties, Inc. an extension to comply with special conditions. The St. Thomas company, which is located near the West Indian Company cruise ship dock, operates a tram that takes passengers to a lookout 700 feet above sea level at Paradise Point. The company also operates a restaurant and bar, nature trail, observation deck, concessions and retail sales, according to the EDC.
The company received an extension to Oct. 31 to comply with its 2019 fiscal year requirements, which includes $5,000 in contributions to community and charitable organizations, $2,500 in in-kind donations, “significant discounts to U.S. Virgin Islands residents and free day for locals annually,” and a $1,000 charitable contribution to public school programs and initiatives, according to the meeting summary.
Within 30 days of the governing board’s decision, the company must also prove it has complied with its obligations from 2015 to 2018.
The board also unanimously approved “a correction” setting the capital investment requirement for Twin City Island Spirits, Inc.,” which does business as Sion Farm Distillery, at $350,000, according to the summary.
The board also unanimously approved an extension and modification of tax benefits for The Buccaneer, the 147-room resort in Christiansted, St. Croix. Among the benefits the hotel will now receive is
a one-time extension and modification of tax incentives” at 100% for 10 years, plus a further 10-year 100% tax exemption “for additional investment made in excess of $10 million.”
The board also acknowledged the establishment of Flat Cay Management, LLC as a wholly-owned disregarded entity of Caribbean Associates, Inc,” according to the meeting summary. Flat Cay owns and operates the 59-room Lindbergh Bay Hotel and Villas on St. Thomas.
New applications
Hearing for two new applications for tax incentives were held Dec. 22.
The first, filed by business management consulting, investment management and advisory services company Bisoke, LLC, includes a $100,000 investment and five jobs on St. Thomas, according to the summary.
The second application, filed by financial management and consulting services company Celebrity Financial, LLC, would also involve a $100,000 investment and five jobs.
The commission will consider and vote on the applications at a future meeting.